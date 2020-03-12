Costa Mesa Declares Local Emergency From Coronavirus Pandemic, Cancels Large-Scale Meetings – Up News Info Los Angeles

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow with new cases reported every day, Costa Mesa City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison declared a local emergency Thursday.

"Based on the guidance of Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health, the City issued an order to cancel all non-essential meetings and functions and all large gatherings of 250 or more people," the city said in a statement . "This includes postponing or canceling smaller meetings that do not allow for social distancing of six feet per person or involve people at high risk of infection, including people over the age of 60 or with underlying conditions."

As of Thursday, the Orange County Health Department reported six cases, two of which were pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the latest updates on the Costa Mesa coronavirus, visit the city's website.

"City of Costa Mesa staff will continue to focus their continuity on government plans and ensure that we provide basic public services to the community, such as the police and fire services," the city said in a statement.

The city has also asked that residents who have recently traveled internationally, had direct contact with someone who has traveled, experienced flu-like symptoms, or enters a high-risk category to stay away from meetings or events. public.