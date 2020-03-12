Coronavirus: What is a pandemic and how will things change? The | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic as the virus continues to spread throughout the world.

According to the WHO, more than 124,000 people in at least 114 countries have been infected with COVID-19, the medical term for the virus. Of them, more than 68,000 have been recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the virus.

At least 4,600 people have died from the disease, according to the WHO.

What is a pandemic?

WHO defines the word pandemic in general terms: "the global spread of a new disease,quot;.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the USA, a pandemic is a disease that has spread in several countries around the world, which generally affects large numbers of people.

The word comes from the Greek word "bread,quot; which means everything and "demos,quot; which means people.

Why did the WHO label the coronavirus a pandemic?

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said he was "deeply concerned,quot; about the "alarming levels of inaction,quot; as the outbreak shows no signs of slowing down.

"In the past two weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases outside of China has multiplied by 13 and the number of affected countries has tripled," said Tedros.

According to the WHO, more than 90 percent of cases are in just four countries: China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea. However, the number of cases in China and South Korea is decreasing significantly, according to the WHO.

Many countries continue to face an uphill battle when it comes to fighting the spread.

"Some countries are struggling with lack of capacity. Some countries are struggling with lack of resources," added Tedros.

What will this mean for the outbreak?

Following the announcement, several countries expanded their responses and established even stricter controls.

Denmark, which reported a 10-fold increase in cases since Monday, said it would close all schools and universities from Friday. Non-critical public sector employees will also be sent home.

Saudi Arabia suspended travel and flights to the European Union and several other countries after the announcement.

The U.S. State Department also urged citizens to reconsider travel abroad with President Donald Trump suspending all flights from Europe except the United Kingdom. The ban will be in effect for at least a month, Trump said.

The declaration of a pandemic often leads governments to spend more on preventive measures and funds for vaccination programs.

That was the case the last time the WHO declared a pandemic in 2009 during the H1N1 "swine flu,quot; outbreak.