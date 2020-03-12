Coronavirus: Wales vs. United States canceled March 30 | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe98de47d34d9908183d1c2714a1c7d8111% %MINIFYHTMLe98de47d34d9908183d1c2714a1c7d8112%





Wales' friendly against the United States later this month has been canceled

%MINIFYHTMLe98de47d34d9908183d1c2714a1c7d8113% %MINIFYHTMLe98de47d34d9908183d1c2714a1c7d8114%

Wales' friendly match against the United States on March 30 has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTMLe98de47d34d9908183d1c2714a1c7d8115% %MINIFYHTMLe98de47d34d9908183d1c2714a1c7d8116%

The news comes after the US Soccer Federation. USA He will post a detailed document explaining the cancellation of upcoming matches, which includes meeting with Ryan Giggs' team later this month.

FAW CEO Jonathan Ford said: "We are disappointed to see any postponement or cancellation of matches, but we understand that the health and safety of all fans, players and stakeholders is paramount."

Currently, Wales' match with Austria at Liberty Stadium on March 27 is still taking place.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇸 | The FAW can confirm that the next match between Cymru v USA has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. #TogetherStronger – FA WALES (@FAWales) March 12, 2020

With respect to tickets that have already been purchased, the FAW can confirm the following:

All reservations will receive a full refund for the face value of purchased tickets.

Refunds will be processed over the next 14 business days and will be returned to each customer using the same payment method as the original reservation. For those who bought by cash or check, they will be reimbursed by bank transfer.

Refunds for the card will be processed again on the credit or debit card used for the reservation. If this card has expired and we are unable to complete the refund, a member of the ticketing team will contact you.

Tickets already received will be void and cannot be used for any future matches.

FAW chiefs continue to monitor the situation closely with UEFA, the governments of Wales and the United Kingdom and related agencies.