Coronavirus vaccine ready to begin human trials – BGR

%MINIFYHTML9049fc2bbe4eff01ed3774ee1e351cb911% %MINIFYHTML9049fc2bbe4eff01ed3774ee1e351cb912%

An early COVID-19 vaccine is rapidly being prepared for human trials.

The company behind the drug, Moderna, had hoped to run human tests in the summer, but now says it could start in a few weeks.

Even if the vaccine is safe and effective, it will take many months before it is widely available.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

One of the first US companies. USA Proposing a viable vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly approaching its first human trials. The treatment was developed by Moderna, which provided the National Institutes of Health with samples of its vaccine in preparation for possible trials that will determine if it is effective in preventing the virus from infecting a patient.

Initially, it was believed that testing could not begin until the summer, but that timeline has changed dramatically. The priority now is to find a treatment that works, but even if the Moderna drug is effective, that doesn't mean it will be available any time soon.

%MINIFYHTML9049fc2bbe4eff01ed3774ee1e351cb913% %MINIFYHTML9049fc2bbe4eff01ed3774ee1e351cb914%

How CNBC The updated timeline was reportedly provided by health officials during a government hearing Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML9049fc2bbe4eff01ed3774ee1e351cb915% %MINIFYHTML9049fc2bbe4eff01ed3774ee1e351cb916%

"We said it would take two to three months to have it in the first human being," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told lawmakers. "I think we will do better than that. I hope that in a few weeks we can announce to you that we have given the first person the first shot."

This is obviously good news, but many unanswered questions remain. For starters, we don't even know if the vaccine will be effective in preventing infection, and if so, what level of protection it will provide. Also, testing the drug on a variety of people takes time and helps detect possible side effects, so the waiting game will continue for some time.

"I want to make sure that people understand, and I've said it over and over, that doesn't mean we have a vaccine that we can use," added Fauci. "We mean that it is record time to test it. It will take a year or a year and a half to really know if it works."

Even in the best-case scenario where the drug is safe and effective against the virus, producing it on a large scale and placing it in the hands of doctors and healthcare workers may not happen for another 18 months, or possibly even longer.

Moderna is not the only company working on a vaccine for COVID-19, and there have also been promising developments from other biotech companies. However, each of these vaccines will have to overcome the same hurdles before they can be used, and the fact is that we do not currently have any drugs that fight the virus.

Image Source: Shutterstock