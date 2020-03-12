Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 12, 2020 – Up News Info

3:56 p.m .: The Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Association decides to cancel the city's 52nd annual parade.

3:25 p.m .: In a landmark move, the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has been canceled due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). It is the first time that the NCAA Tournament has not been held since it began in 1939.

3 p.m.: Chancellor Devinder Malhotra announced Thursday that 32 Minnesota state colleges and universities will suspend their classroom instruction due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

2:14 p.m .: The remaining Minnesota Twins spring training games have been canceled. MLB announces that opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks.

1:21 p.m.: Playbill announces that Broadway theaters will be shut down starting Thursday at 5 p.m. due to COVID-19 concerns, through April 12. There are currently 31 musicals and works in production on New York City's "Gran Vía Blanca,quot;.

1:05 p.m .: NCHC cancels the rest of the postseason tournament, including the quarterfinals and Frozen Faceoff. Click here for the full list of Up News Info Sports postponements, suspensions and cancellations in the sports world.

12:39 p.m .: NHL announces that they are "pausing,quot; the season. Minnesota Wild Says: "The Minnesota Wild supports the NHL's decision to pause games until further notice. The health and safety of our community, including our guests, players and staff, is of utmost importance to us."

12:20 p.m .: Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) increased by four in Minnesota, confirming the total of 9 cases.

12:12 p.m.: The Minnesota Vikings say the team is suspending trainers 'and explorers' trips amid concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

10:54 a.m.: The Big Ten Conference announced that it will cancel the rest of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, with immediate effect.

10:42 a.m.: Minnesota United FC's first game has been canceled; Major League Soccer announced Thursday that the league is suspending its season due to the threat of spreading the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

9:50 a.m.: The North Central Avian Disease Conference, which was scheduled to be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center next week, has been canceled. The Midwest Poultry Federation Convention, also slated for the Minneapolis venue next week, still continues as of now.

9 a.m.: The NHL advises clubs, including the Minnesota Wild, not to hold morning skates, practices, or team meetings on Thursday. Uncertain next steps. Wild is still set to host Vegas Golden Nights on Thursday night.

8:51 a.m .: The Associated Press reports that Congress will close the office buildings of the Capitol, the House of Representatives and the United States Senate to the public until April 1.

8:35 a.m .: Trading stopped on the New York Stock Exchange three minutes after the bell opened after shares fell more than 7%.

08:30 am .: CentraCare Hospitals, a health care provider in central Minnesota, says it is no longer allowing visitors to its hospitals, senior care facilities and other places where large numbers of people are staying.

8 a.m.: Princess Cruises plans to suspend global operations until May 10 due to the coronavirus. Two Princess cruises had outbreaks on board, one off the coast of Japan and one off the coast of California.

7:56 a.m.: M Health Fairview says it will waive copays for COVID-19 visits to OnCare, its virtual clinic. They say they will calculate payments with insurers and the State of Minnesota to offer out-of-pocket consultation for patients.

6:45 a.m.: A man has tested positive for coronavius ​​in North Dakota, the first such case in the state, health officials said. The man in his 60s had traveled out of state and had contact with a person who also tested positive for the disease.

2:32 a.m.: An international cross-country ski race scheduled for next week in Minneapolis has been canceled due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Overnight: St. Thomas Academy, a school for children in Mendota Heights, canceled classes and activities on Thursday after authorities said a parent in the community tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

