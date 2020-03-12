Coronavirus updates: every sporting event canceled until COVID-19 spreads in the United States, Canada

The possible spread of the coronavirus is now, in part, an American sports history.

As of Wednesday, there are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and Washington, D.C., according to The New York Times. 29 coronavirus-related deaths have also been confirmed in the US. 24 of which have occurred in Washington state.

The possible spread of the coronavirus, also called COVID-19, has led several leagues, teams and individual players to evaluate the infectious disease as it moves to the United States. Several teams have taken preventative measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including limiting access to media and viewers and canceling events and competitions entirely.

Below are all sports events in the USA. USA Who have been canceled or affected by the coronavirus:

NBA suspends season after positive coronavirus test

The league announced on March 11 that it would suspend play starting March 12 after a player, reportedly Rudy Gobert of the Jazz, tested positive for COVID-19. The move came after the Jazz game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City was postponed on March 11 after medical staff consulted with game officials on the court. The players were reportedly quarantined inside Chesapeake Energy Arena after the game was suspended.

Later on 11, the nationally televised game between the Pelicans and the Kings in Sacramento, California, it was cancelled. The Athletic's Sam Amick, citing a source from Pelicans, reported that Pelicans did not want to play after learning that referee Courtney Kirkland had worked a Jazz game on March 9.

NBA G League suspends season

The NBA development league is also closing in response to coronavirus concerns, it announced. early March 12.

NCAA tournament games to play without spectators

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement Wednesday saying that the NCAA Tournament will be held with only limited staff and an essential family.

The NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, comprised of leading experts in public health and infectious diseases in the United States, reported that the NCAA holds games without fans.

NCAA seeks to move Final Four, regional sites

With the NCAA opting to hold all of the NCAA Tournament games without spectators, the next move is to try to find smaller venues for the regional rounds and the Final Four, according to Ralph D. Russo of The Associated Press.

Originally, the Final Four was scheduled to be held in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons. In addition, Madison Square Garden (Knicks headquarters), Staples Center (Lakers), Toyota Center (Rockets) and Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts) hosted the regional rounds.

Mark Emmert says the NCAA is looking to move the Final Four from Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller venue in Atlanta. Regional sites could also be moved from currently scheduled sands to smaller locations in the same cities. The plan is to keep the sites for the first round as they are. – Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 11, 2020

NIT to play without spectators

The second-tier National Invitation Tournament, which also operates the NCAA, will be played without fans, March Madness journalist Andy Katz reported on March 11. The first three rounds of the 32-team tournament are scheduled to be played on campus beginning March 17; The semifinals and the final will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 31 and April 2.

CBI tournament canceled

The CBI, a college basketball postseason tournament comprised of teams that did not make it to March Madness or NIT, announced on March 11 that it canceled its postseason tournament.

Ivy League basketball tournaments, spring sports canceled

As it stands now, March Madness will continue as planned, but the possible spread of the coronavirus has already affected a conference of NCAA members. The Ivy League on Tuesday became the first conference to announce that it would cancel its men's and women's basketball tournaments, granting automatic berths to Yale men's basketball and Princeton women's basketball to the NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday, the Ivy League announced that it would cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions.

"Individual institutions will decide whether or not winter teams and student athletes who have qualified for the postseason game will participate," according to the Ivy League statement.

Yale Associate Athletic Director Mike Gambardella said the university had no comment on whether the men's basketball team, which was declared the Ivy League champion after the conference tournament was canceled, would play in the Tournament of the NCAA.

The conference will likely request a general exemption / extra year for all spring sports athletes, according to Dana O & # 39; Neill of The Athletic.

The Ivy League staff just told me that they will probably request a general / extra year waiver for all spring sports athletes whose seasons have been canceled. – Dana O & # 39; Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) March 11, 2020

Big Ten, Big 12 to limit attendance to tournaments

The big ten and 12 big announced on March 11 that the remaining games in Indianapolis and Kansas City, Missouri, respectively, will be closed primarily to the public. The opening games at both conference tournaments were played in front of spectators on March 11.

The Big Ten announced that starting March 12, tournament games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse "will be limited to student athletes, coaches, event staff, essential equipment and Conference staff, television network partners, media accredited and direct relatives of the participants. teams ". The conference also announced that the same limitations will be placed on all remaining winter and spring sports competitions.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told reporters that most viewers will be banned from the Sprint Center beginning March 12. Schools will receive 125 tickets in the men's tournament to distribute to "student-athlete guests and staff members." Entertainer bands and cheerleaders will not be allowed to enter the arena.

From tomorrow, limited access to @ big12 Tournament games. 125 people per team. Includes women's tournament.

Commissioner Bowlsby says the decision was not made lightly. pic.twitter.com/xRA662sVTe – Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) March 11, 2020

Bowlsby told reporters that the conference decision was made too late to close the arena for men's tournament games on March 11.

The ban also applies to the Big 12 women's basketball tournament in Oklahoma City.

"The priority of the Big 12 Conference is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans," said Joni Lehmann, director of media services for the conference, in a statement on March 11.

The Big Ten Tournament will run until Sunday, March 15. The Big 12 Tournament will run until Saturday, March 14.

ACC will close basketball tournament games to the public

The conference announced on March 11 that the remaining games of the tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, "will be played only by essential tournament staff, limited school administrators, and student-athlete guests, broadcast television, and accredited media members present."

The ACC tournament runs until March 14.

SEC tournament to play without fans

The conference announced on March 11 that it will hold its men's basketball tournament with only essential staff, limited family, and accredited media attending the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The decision was made following the recommendation of the NCAA Advisory Panel COVID-19 regarding the holding of sports events closed to the public.

Pac-12 will play tournament without spectators

The Pac-12 followed the rest of the Power 5 conferences and announced on March 11 that it would play the rest of its conference tournament without speculators.

Big East to limit attendance at MSG event

The conference will play the remaining games of the tournament at Madison Square Garden in front of a handful of people, he said March 11.

"Attendees will be limited to student athletes, coaches, event staff, essential equipment and conference staff, television staff, accredited media, and direct family members of participating teams. Schools will be limited to 200 tickets per institution," announced the conference.

WAC tournament game postponed

The Western Athletic Conference announced late March 11 that the game of the women's basketball tournament between Cal State-Bakersfield and Grand Canyon University had been postponed until the morning of March 12 due to a "medical situation."

Due to a medical situation, the last quarterfinal match on Wednesday between @CSUBAthletics Y @GCU_Lopes It has been postponed until Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. We will post more updates as they become available. – The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) March 12, 2020

MAC basketball tournament to be played without spectators

The MAC announced Tuesday night that it would hold its closed-door conference tournament in Cleveland this week.

Big West basketball tournament to be played without spectators

The Big West Tournament, scheduled to take place Thursday through Saturday, will be played without spectators, the conference announced in a press release.

"The Big West Board of Directors, comprised of the executive directors of the nine member universities, strongly believe that this is a prudent way to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus while being sensitive to our student athletes who have pointed to play in the tournament all season, "wrote Big West Commissioner Dennis Farrell. "Many of our institutions are developing plans to minimize the interaction of people on their campuses that could include reducing events."

Tournament games will continue to be televised on ESPN.

Chicago State and UMKC cancel basketball games

The Chicago State Division I team announced on March 3 that it would cancel the rest of its regular-season basketball games for men and women in response to the coronavirus. The men's team (4-25, 0-14 in the WAC game) and the women's team (1-26, 1-13) were scheduled to play in Seattle and Utah Valley on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City did the same on March 4, canceling the men's basketball meeting with Seattle on Saturday. The Roos are 16-14 and 8-7 in league play.

Division III tournament matches without spectators

John Hopkins University, which organized the first and second round of the Division III men's basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday, announced Thursday that its host games would be played without an audience.

"Johns Hopkins University is pleased to organize the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament this weekend. However, in light of the recently confirmed cases of Maryland COVID-19, and in Based on the CDC's guide for large meetings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators, "John Hopkins said in a statement. "We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we wait for more guidance from the public health authorities, we will be evaluating large events on a case-by-case basis. We regret any inconvenience for the families and fans of the players."

Ohio State Cancels Spring Soccer Game

The university announced on March 11 that the game, scheduled for April 11, will not be played. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will announce the state's ban on mass gatherings. OSU is also closing all spring events to the public. Coach Ryan Day announced on Twitter that the soccer program will suspend unofficial and official visits until April 20. He also said coaches will not recruit off-campus in the spring, citing revised college travel guidelines.

NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close changing rooms to the media

The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS issued a joint statement on Monday announcing that they would limit access to the locker room after games and practices.

These leagues, which generally allow the media to enter the locker rooms to conduct interviews with the players, will restrict access to players, essential team personnel and facilities staff until further notice.

"After consulting with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the problems that may be associated with close contact before and after the game, all team locker rooms and clubs will be open only to essential players and employees of the teams and equipment facilities until further notice, "said the joint statement.

"Access to the media will be maintained in designated locations outside the locker room and clubhouse. These changes will be effective from the games and practices of tomorrow. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take the necessary measures to maintain a safe and secure environment. cozy atmosphere. "

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled, Miami Open in doubt

ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi announced on Monday the cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, located between Los Angeles and San Diego. However, he said the rest of the ATP Tour would remain "status quo."

"While we regret that the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is not carried out, the ATP Tour calendar beyond Indian Wells remains a status quo. We continue to monitor the situation daily, working closely with our players and tournament members with the Understanding that direction should be taken from local public health authorities.

"We are committed to exploring all options for the operation of the upcoming tournaments, as the health and safety of our players and all other stakeholders remain our top priority. Any additional updates will be communicated on ATP platforms."

Marc Stein of The New York Times said the Miami Open is also likely to be canceled this month.

Latest from the world of tennis: I was told that the Miami Open, like Indian Wells before, is ready to formally announce the cancellation of this month's event as soon as today – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 11, 2020

Relocation athletics for early series

The MLB club announced on March 11 that it will comply with Oakland, California, and Alameda County orders regarding public meetings through March.

The Athletics are slated to open their season with a seven-game family home against the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros from March 26 to April 1. They could end up playing those games in Arizona.

Banned home sailor games

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee banned big-group events until the end of March on Wednesday, including six Seattle Mariners home games at T-Mobile Park in Seattle against the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. The Mariners in a statement said the organization is working with MLB to find alternative plans for those six games:

Warriors to play without spectators

Mayor of San Francisco, London N. Race on Wednesday issued a moratorium at gatherings of more than 1,000 people in the city of San Francisco, including Golden State Warriors games. The Warriors, to fulfill the city's mandate, will play their game Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night's game against the Nets at the Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund for the amount paid. pic.twitter.com/DMpO71ocvg – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2020

Blue jackets to play without spectators

The Columbus NHL team announced that games at the Nationwide Arena will remain closed to the public for the duration of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's order prohibiting "mass gatherings,quot; in the state. The Jackets vs. Penguins contest on Thursday, March 12 will be the first to hit.

Sharks to play three games without spectators

The San Jose NHL team announced that their games at the SAP Center against the Canadiens on March 19, the Bruins on March 21 and the Coyotes on March 29 will be closed to the public. The Sharks also announced that the next two home games for their AHL affiliate, San José Barracuda, which also uses the SAP Center, will also be closed to the public.

"The safety of our fans, guests and partners is of utmost importance," Sharks Sports & Entertainment, the company that operates the teams and the arena, said in the announcement.

Giants cancel exhibition game against A & # 39; s

The San Francisco Giants, also in compliance with the city's ban on major events, canceled their exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics, to be held on March 24 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The Giants' first home game isn't until April 3, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dragons to play XFL without spectators

The XFL released a statement Wednesday saying the Seattle Dragons' home game against the Los Angeles Wildcats is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at 4 p.m. it will be played without spectators.

MLS Announces Deferrals

Matches in Seattle and San Jose, California, scheduled for March 21 have been canceled, the league announced on March 11.

World Figure Skating Championship in Montreal canceled

The World Figure Skating Championships, originally scheduled to start on Monday March 16 in Montreal, was canceled on Wednesday.