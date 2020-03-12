Coronavirus threatens to override Colorado campaigns and assemblies

Campaign volunteers who walk door to door find fewer people willing to respond. Signature gatherers with a clipboard and a pen are less likely to pick up that pen. Political parties debate whether to cancel or drastically modify their next assemblies.

This is policy during a public health emergency.

"Part of the bread and butter of the campaigns is the scrutiny, and door-to-door contact has been virtually closed," said Diana Bray, a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate who has until Tuesday to accumulate 10,500 signatures from the entire state. If you can't, your application ends.

“Many people refuse to hold the pen that others have held to sign petitions. Many ask if they can sign my petition online, and they cannot, "he added.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, making the once-difficult job of collecting 10,500 valid signatures, 1,500 from each of Colorado's seven congressional districts, even more difficult, some Democratic Senate candidates say. And they can only speculate on what comes next, as a coronavirus outbreak threatens to change politics across the country in this crucial election year.

Senate nominee Michelle Ferrigno Warren, a Democrat from Denver, met a couple with a baby who was willing to sign their petition but fearful of exposing their young son to the virus. So all three made some adjustments.

"I have a volunteer collecting signatures going to her house tonight. They said, we are using our own pens and we are doing it on the front porch and we are not going to let her in the house. I said, no problem, why not Call a group of your friends and neighbors and we'll make a front porch, sign your own ballpoint pen? "Ferrigno Warren said Wednesday, adding that he still hopes to return in enough signatures next week.

A problem for retiree candidates, among the most politically committed demographic groups, has been encouraged to largely avoid public meetings. Campaigns that had grown to include older volunteers are now operating with fewer of them in many cases.

"My older volunteers are literally putting their health at risk if they circulate petitions for me, which, in good conscience, I can't ask them," Bray said.

Senate nominee Lorena Garcia, a Democrat from Denver, says some of her volunteers with compromised immune systems have been replaced by other volunteers, but she still anticipates delivering the necessary number of signatures on Tuesday.

"Part of what we are doing with our volunteers is making sure that everyone carries hand sanitizer and wipes with them and that they constantly clean their hands, just to make sure that we are not spreading any kind of illness that may exist," Garcia said.

Colorado Democratic Party officials say the coronavirus reduced participation in Saturday's committees and many who did attend hit their elbows instead of shaking hands. The gathering of signatures and caucuses, both affected by the coronavirus, are the two ways for Democratic candidates to reach the primary vote on June 30. John Hickenlooper has already submitted signatures and Andrew Romanoff won the election committees last Saturday.

Four small counties are planning to celebrate their next level of Democratic caucuses this Saturday afternoon. They are still expected to occur, county party officials say.

"That's what we're planning, anyway," said Louise Peterson, president of the Park County Democratic Party, which has a 1 p.m. assembly that day. "The weather or the new recommendations could change that, but fingers crossed will not."

A state Democratic spokesman said the party and its attorney continue to work with lawmakers on possible changes to county assemblies this month, but all assemblies are still scheduled to take place at this time.

In Boulder County, Democratic Party officials have considered the possibility of a "digital assembly,quot; rather than in-person assemblies in the county.

"The party leadership has not made any final decisions, and our team is working with candidates, campaign staff and delegates to develop a plan that works for everyone involved," said John Henry Vansant, acting county party chairman.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are considering whether to draft a bill to delay the Democratic and Republican district and district assemblies due to the threat of the coronavirus.

"If something needs to be done, allow them to delay or relax some of the rules, or something like that, I think we obviously consider that," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder.

The meetings are "potentially the worst case scenario with thousands of people gathered in gyms," he said.

The groups have canceled their Capitol lobby days; lawmakers are canceling large meetings, including press conferences; and senators are encouraging people to contact them electronically if possible. Some legislative committees have met to discuss contingency plans in case the legislature needs to take a break from the session or, even if it stays on track, offering more remote testimony options.

The governor's office also informed lawmakers that Polis will stop holding public events to mark his bills. Those signings will be done silently and privately for now.

On Thursday, three state candidates announced they would immediately suspend all in-person campaign events of 10 or more. All three, James Coleman, Iman Jodeh and John Ronquillo, will focus on digital outreach, along with small meetings that follow strict sanitation protocols.

"I want to reassure the public, this decision should not be a cause for panic," said Coleman, a state representative running for a seat in the state Senate in northeast Denver. Rather, it should be a sign of the need to take action and that taking action is valuable. The more decisively we tackle coronavirus in advance, the more likely we are to avoid a complete medical crisis and save lives. ”

Colorado Republican Party Executive Director Lx Fangonilo told Up News Info that officials from both major parties have met with lawmakers and the Office of the Secretary of State to discuss the possibility of changing the dates of the assemblies, which are established by state law.

For now, Republican Party officials do not recommend changes, but they are making adjustments to ensure the process is accessible to those at risk, Fangonilo said.

House of Representatives minority leader Patrick Neville, a Republican from Castle Rock, said he believes it is "premature,quot; to discuss a bill to delay county assemblies.

Fangonilo said: "Whatever changes arise … we will find a way for our candidates to participate in the vote."

