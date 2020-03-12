Coronavirus: SPFL matches to continue as planned this weekend despite pandemic | Soccer news





SPFL games this weekend will continue as planned despite concerns about the coronavirus

The Scottish FA and SPFL have confirmed that all matches scheduled for this weekend will take place as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The league will enter into talks with the Scottish government to understand Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon's plans to cancel the events with more than 500 people starting Monday.

A statement from the SFA / SPFL Joint Response Group read: "Following the Prime Minister's comments on plans to restrict public meetings from next week, we will engage in discussions with the Scottish Government to understand all the details of their plans and the implications for clubs and national sides.

"For the avoidance of doubt, all SPFL games scheduled for this weekend will proceed as planned.

"Of course, we ask all fans, players and officials to heed the clear instructions on self-isolation for seven days if they exhibit the symptoms of coronavirus and the vital need for good hand-washing hygiene."

"Scottish UEFA has also been invited by UEFA to join a video conference on Tuesday, in which its Executive Committee will discuss European football's response to the outbreak with the 55 national federations and other key stakeholders.

"This will allow the Scottish FA to provide clear and unequivocal advice ahead of the UEFA Nations League Play-Off semi-final against Israel on March 26 at Hampden Park.

"Once we are in possession of a final Scottish Government action plan, we will communicate the contingency plans as quickly and accurately as possible to all of our stakeholders.

"The same applies to other Scottish FA matches that are likely to be affected by the implications of the notice of the 'delay' period, such as the remaining matches of the Scottish Cup William Hill and qualifiers involving the Scottish Women's National Team and U21 Men ".

