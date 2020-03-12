Coronavirus: Shakur Stevenson and Michael Conlan fights forced behind closed doors | Boxing News





Michael Conlan's fight will be behind closed doors

The Shakur Stevenson and Michael Conlan fights this weekend will be the first major boxing matches without viewers due to the coronavirus.

Each of the events they will headline, on Saturday and Tuesday respectively, will take place at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Top Rank, promoting both events, has confirmed that they will go ahead but without viewers "to ensure the health and safety of boxing fans and fight participants."

Stevenson is defending his world featherweight championship against Miguel Marriaga on Saturday, before Conlan of Belfast fights Belmar Preciado on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday.

Shakur Stevenson

1:22 & # 39; Pressure on AJ to deliver a KO! & # 39; & # 39; Pressure on AJ to deliver a KO! & # 39;

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight world title defense against Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live Sky Sports Ticket OfficeIt will not become the last sporting event to be held behind closed doors, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Boxing is unique in many ways, particularly in terms of the role that fans play to peak at a very important moment in his career," Hearn told Sky Sports earlier this week.

"I can't see how we can organize a closed-door fight without people. Can you imagine Anthony Joshua walking to fight Kubrat Pulev in front of you, Adam Smith and me? It just isn't going to happen."

Can you imagine Derek Chisora ​​fighting Oleksandr Usyk behind closed doors and punching him from the gods and standing on the buckle of the spin to see no one? The crowd is so essential to the dramatic aspect of the sport of boxing , and in terms of being a TV product.

"For me, it is very difficult to do it behind closed doors.

"This is a sport that could really affect athletes' lives and talent. Everyone's hands are tied by government decisions which are, of course, there to act in the best interests of the country and the British public. "

"What will be, will be. Right now, business is normal and we are moving forward with an incredible schedule that we hope will move forward in full."