Coronavirus pandemic: United States suspends travel from Europe for 30 days | USA News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Coronavirus pandemic: United States suspends travel from Europe for 30 days | USA News

United States President Donald Trump is suspending travel with 26 countries in Europe for 30 days to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The extensive restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom and US citizens and permanent residents will be exempt.

%MINIFYHTML419f44687c9e0a3ec7ea4056c87859b611%%MINIFYHTML419f44687c9e0a3ec7ea4056c87859b612%

In his national speech, he accused the European Union of not responding quickly enough to the virus.

Al Jazeera White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here