Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy Nixes Bay Area Rock Violinist US Tour Plan – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – While the coronavirus outbreak in Italy appears to be a long way from the Bay Area, a local artist says the related travel restrictions are taking away her income and a great opportunity.

Yoko Miyakawa is a professional musician. She is a classically trained violinist, but has the same ability to play rock music. The COVID-19 pandemic has cost him the opportunity to tour with a visiting heavy metal group.

Heavy metal might not be the kind of music that most people expect to hear on the violin, but Miyakawa fits perfectly with Italian metal band Fleshgod Apocalypse. He was about to join them on his tour of North America when the Italian government ordered coronavirus travel restrictions. The Fleshgod Apocalypse tour is now postponed.

"I was devastated, I felt totally lost because I didn't know what I was going to do now. I was waiting for that income," explained Miyakawa.

She said she is missing two months of salary and the opportunity to fulfill a musical fantasy.

"It has been a dream of mine to go on tour and be on a tour bus," said Miyakawa. "Especially with the Fleshgod Apocalypse!"

While metal is her passion, she also plays the classical violin. But when you play classical music, your instrument of choice is anything but classical: it's a modern electric violin.

Now without the proceeds from the Fleshgod Apocalypse tour, Yoko says she'll have to play weddings, go to Stockton for a regular classic job, or meet up with another local band to help make ends meet.

When asked if she was concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus, she replied: “Afraid of contracting it? Do not."