Coronavirus: Olympic flame lit in a reduced ceremony | Olympic Games News

The IOC reiterates its commitment to organize the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo





The Olympic flame is lit in a reduced ceremony

The flame for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been lit at the birthplace of the

Ancient games at a ceremony were reduced due to the coronavirus.

Fear of the coronavirus forced Greek officials to ban members of the public from attending the ceremony and severely restrict the number of invited officials and journalists.

Normally, thousands of people from many countries gather on the land banks of the ancient Olympia stadium to watch the ceremony.

Thomas Bach, IOC President, attends the Olympic Torch Ceremony

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, noted the "difficult circumstances,quot; created by the coronavirus outbreak, but underlined the IOC's commitment to the success of the Tokyo Games.

"Nineteen weeks before the opening ceremony, we feel strengthened in this commitment by the many sports authorities and organizations around the world that are taking so many significant steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus," said Bach.

The IOC has emphasized that the Games from July 24 to August 9 will continue as planned, even as sporting events in various countries are shortened or held without spectators, and urged all athletes to continue preparing for the Games. Olympians.

Addressing an unusually small crowd of officials in Ancient Olympia due to virus control measures, Bach praised the Tokyo organizers' "excellent,quot; preparations for the 2020 Games, as well as their "incredible efficiency, effectiveness and enthusiasm,quot; .

"We are grateful to the Japanese who are embracing these Games with such enthusiasm," said Bach.

"Our Japanese friends are interpreting the noble mission of the Olympic Games in an outstanding way."

Gold medalist in the Athens Olympic Games women's marathon Mizuki Noguchi was the second runner-up in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay in Olympia

After a weeklong broadcast in Greece, the flame will be handed over to Tokyo organizers on March 19 at a ceremony in the rebuilt ancient stadium in Athens, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

The torch relay will begin in Japan on March 26 from Fukushima province, which was devastated by the deadly 2011 earthquake and tsunami, traveling for 121 days before arriving in Tokyo for the opening ceremony on July 24.

The ancient games began in 776 a. C. and they were celebrated in Olimpia for more than 1,000 years until they stopped in the early Christian times due to their pagan past.