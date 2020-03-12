"This decision was made in accordance with the primary concern of the league to protect the health of club and league employees and the public."





NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league decided to cancel meetings scheduled for late March due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The NFL has canceled its annual managers meeting. following the coronavirus pandemic.

The spring meeting, to be held in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 29 to April 1, was adjourned just hours after NFL teams suspended business travel.

The league made the news official after a series of cancellations across the sports world, including the postponement of the NBA season and the decision to stop all NHL games.

Representatives from the 32 teams, including owners, coaches, general managers and other executives, meet to discuss changes in the new season, including possible rule changes.

The next meeting is slated for May, while the league's official start to the year is still slated for next week, ushering in free agency.

The league issued the following statement:

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today notified the clubs that after careful consideration and consultation with medical experts, the annual NFL meeting scheduled for March 29 to April 1 has been canceled.

"There will be full consideration and voting on any open soccer issue, including game rules, statutes and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda of the Annual Meeting, at the spring meeting scheduled for 19 and May 20. Most of the first day will be devoted to soccer-related issues and head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting.

"This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public, while allowing the league to continue its essential business operations.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make the necessary changes as circumstances warrant."