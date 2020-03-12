Coronavirus, N.B.A., Tom Hanks: Your Thursday Briefing

The first version of the graph was created in late February by Rosamund Pearce, visual data journalist for The Economist, based on a document by C.D.C. document titled "Community Mitigation Guidelines to Prevent Pandemic Influenza,quot;.

It shows two curves for the epidemic over time: a steep peak, if no protective measures are taken, and a flatter slope if people wash their hands, limit travel, and practice "social distancing,quot; techniques.

Within days of viewing the Economist infographic, Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, added a crucial component: a dotted line indicating the ability of the healthcare system to serve people with the virus. He posted it on Twitter and LinkedIn, where it quickly took off.

"Now I know what it means to be viral," said Dr. Harris to our colleague Siobhan Roberts.

Paving the curve with mitigation "reduces the number of cases that are active at any given time, which in turn gives doctors, hospitals, police, schools, and vaccine manufacturers time to prepare and respond, without feeling overwhelmed," said.

Dr. Harris added: “Some commenters have argued for the outbreak to end quickly. That is a recipe for panic, unnecessary suffering, and death. Slowing down and spreading the wave of cases will save lives. Paving the curve keeps society going. "

