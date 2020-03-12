Coronavirus: MLS announces league will be suspended for 30 days | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML475be2644c4f1329e9d7341c8b29c33c11% %MINIFYHTML475be2644c4f1329e9d7341c8b29c33c12%





The new Major League Soccer had just started

MLS has suspended play for 30 days, effective immediately as the league continues to evaluate the impact of the coronavirus.

The MLS announcement comes after the NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night. Prior to the suspension of the MLS season, two MLS games scheduled for March 21 had already been postponed in Seattle and San Jose, as steps have been taken to contain the coronavirus, which to date has seen more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the US USA

"Our clubs came together today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season," said a statement from MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

"Based on the advice and guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players , officials and employees.

"We would like to thank our fans for their continued support during this difficult time.

"At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events."