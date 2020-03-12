Coronavirus: MLB suspends spring training and postpones opening day for at least two weeks

Major League Baseball will suspend operations for the next four weeks, including spring training and the first two weeks of the regular season in response to the spread of the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday. MLB is the fourth American professional sports league to suspend its season due to COVID-19, joining the NBA, NHL, and MLS. The decision comes after league owners discussed the plans in a conference call Thursday afternoon.

MLB said it would cease operations at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. The spring training games were played as scheduled in Florida on Thursday afternoon with the assistance of fans.

The National Basketball Association was the first of the top American leagues to act, suspend your season on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. MLS did the same thing on Thursday, close operations for 30 days.

Earlier this week, the Seattle Mariners released the following statement after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on public gatherings of more than 250 people.

After Washington Governor Jay Inslee's announcement this morning that he is banning large group events through March, the Seattle Mariners are working with the Major League Baseball Commissioner's Office on alternative plans for our games that were slated to late March at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Other cities have followed suit in an effort to "flatten the curve,quot; or to make the infection rate more manageable for the health system and professionals.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that can cause diseases as mild as a cold or as serious as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to the World Health Organization. The virus can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA But while some patients only show mild symptoms and recover, others have developed life-threatening complications, such as pneumonia.

Up News Info News has the latest updates on the virus, which has affected various sports worldwide and in the United States, and has currently caused more than 4,000 deaths worldwide.