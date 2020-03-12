PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – The coronavirus outbreak has changed the way we live and how we interact with others. It is even changing the way we say "hello,quot;.

There is a new normal when it comes to greeting people: don't touch. Many are changing the way they interact, giving up hugs and handshakes and opting for elbow punches and even foot tremors.

Scientists at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in Singapore have devised some "handshaking alternatives,quot; to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"By avoiding handshakes, you can reduce the risk of becoming infected," explained Dr. Dale Fisher, who devised the alternatives.

The new social label in the midst of the new virus outbreak is to just back off a bit.

"You know, not doing handshakes, washing up while the song lasts, staying a meter away," Shawn Aquinao said. And some people said they don't kiss anymore.

"I used to live in Europe with a lot of my colleagues, we used to kiss twice, so there's more to it than that," said Michelle at a beauty salon in Pleasanton. He also said that the coronavirus has stopped its gliding activity in online dating apps. "I'm not currently finger-pointing," he said.

Grocery store employees now wear gloves when they touch store items and money. And finding needs like toilet paper and hand sanitizer on store shelves is becoming increasingly difficult.

But Judy Johnson said it is already stocked. "I have my hand sanitizer. I will be disinfecting all feathers. I always recommend that people use their own pens so they don't have their germs, "Johnson said.

A culture rooted in social jokes is no longer so welcome, especially if you see it coughing or sneezing.

Even a young student named Abby said the punches were no longer great; now it is the much more distant "wave,quot;.