Coronavirus in Minnesota: State health officials focus on fighting community spread – Up News Info

– State health officials say Minnesota is entering a new phase focused on mitigating the spread of the virus in the community, which means people may need to reconsider hosting large meetings or events. The impact on our lives could be great.

Remember the March Madness Final Four that electrified Minneapolis last year? This year's NCAA tournaments will have no fans, and the association will decide to play on empty arenas to curb the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: comparing the outbreak with previous health problems

%MINIFYHTMLf57aae774854ab09cff783cfcec23c7411% %MINIFYHTMLf57aae774854ab09cff783cfcec23c7412%

The NBA announced Wednesday night that the remainder of the 2019-2020 season is being canceled. The move came after a Utah Jazz game in Oklahoma City was suspended after Jazz player Emmanuel Mudlay tested positive for COVID-19.

Minnesota Timberwolves officials say they fully support the decision, and that the safety of their fans, players and staff is of utmost importance.

The University of Minnesota also announced Wednesday that all five campuses will move online after a long spring break. And they will limit fans of all upcoming Gophers home sporting events to participants, staff, essential staff, television partners, accredited media, and participants' immediate families.

Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases for the Minnesota Department of Health, says that although there is no community transmission in the state, cancellations and event modifications are appearing.

"In terms of limiting large meetings, yes, that is certainly something that we will talk about and encourage people to think about," Ehresmann said.

READ MORE: MDH confirms fifth alleged case of COVID-19

Some Minnesota caregiver associations are asking nursing homes and assisted living facilities to limit family visits, suggesting that video calling is a better idea right now.

Cities like Chicago and Boston are canceling their next St. Patrick's Day parades, but the 54th annual St. Paul celebration is still slated for next Tuesday.

And for now, Minnesota United says its first home game on Sunday will continue with fans in the stands.

But state health authorities say that if it has not already done so, the virus could begin to affect our daily lives soon.

MDH officials say vulnerable populations like the elderly, people with underlying conditions should stay away from large gatherings, even if they are not canceled.