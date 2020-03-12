Coronavirus in Minnesota: Some lawmakers say the State Capitol should be closed – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The United States Capitol is closed to the public due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Minnesota State Capitol remains open, not only for business but also for public gatherings and large demonstrations.

Now some medical lawmakers say the Capitol should be closed to the public.

Earlier this week, the Capitol Rotunda was packed with hundreds of protests for disabled people's rights. This morning it was the mental health advocates who concentrated.

Three DFL lawmakers who are also doctors sent out a press release that, among other things, calls for the big meetings to be canceled. Senator Matt Klein is one of those doctors.

"Do you think the state should close the capitol to these meetings, to large constituent meetings, only of its own free will?" Esme Murphy asked.

"I think they should close them," replied Senator Klein.

But other lawmakers, including the governor, say that while it is under discussion, that step has not yet been taken.

"We are seeking guidance from CDC on how to move forward through these community mitigation steps, but to be honest, they are relatively vague in some area just because of the nuance of this virus that develops differently," said the governor. Walz.

But concern for some is growing, even some lobbyists who make a living advocating in the legislature think it's time.

"There are hundreds of thousands of people from across the state who come to this building every day and that puts people at risk," said lobbyist Tom Lehman.

"So you think the Capitol should be closed to public meetings?" Murphy asked.

"Oh definitely," said Lehman.

This legislative session is scheduled for mid-May. The governor and top legislative leaders say there are ongoing discussions to speed up the passage of key bills and end the session early. But there is also opposition to that, and so far that's just talking, not action.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent jointly released this statement on Thursday by the night:

The four legislative leaders are working closely together and will continue to talk over the weekend about the session's agenda and how to conduct legislative procedures in light of COVID-19. No further decisions have been made regarding access to the Capitol or legislative activity at this time, and we will provide timely updates if there are any changes.