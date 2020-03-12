Coronavirus in Minnesota: Is it the key to "social distancing,quot; to reduce the spread? – Up News Info

– During the last day, we have had to make some changes in our lives.

Everything from canceling events, avoiding large crowds, to taking classes online. To some it may seem like a lot.

Why are we being asked to take these steps? Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Mark Sannes says what we do now will help determine what will happen in the future.

%MINIFYHTML4c5852de12a0cbc8154141ec5d1d536711% %MINIFYHTML4c5852de12a0cbc8154141ec5d1d536712%

READ MORE: Health providers pushing for "virtual,quot; visits

“This is a virus that we are especially susceptible to at the moment. We have not seen this virus before, ”Sannes said. "If you're exposed, the chance of getting infected is pretty high."

That is why even Governor Tim Walz was several meters from members of his cabinet on Thursday.

"I hope you see us modeling … social distancing," Walz said.

So how far apart should we be from each other?

"Six feet is the number we are using," said Sannes.

This is how far the drops that we sneeze or cough can usually go.

"At the population level, we need to limit the number of new infections that exist so that our healthcare system can control people who are unlucky enough to become infected," Sannes said.

The data shows that 80% of infected people will improve with limited treatment, if any. Twenty percent will need additional care, and two-thirds of them will end up in the hospital.

READ MORE: Mayo Clinic Develops Coronavirus Infection Screening Test (COVID-19)

And it is that the 20% that Sannes says could exceed "the resources of a limited health system."

Right now, less than 5% of ICU beds are available in the Twin Cities, which is why you may have heard the term "flatten the curve." Without measures like social distancing, washing hands, covering coughs, staying home when sick, cases peak rapidly, stressing the system.

Dr. John Hicks, medical director of Hennepin Healthcare, told reporters on Thursday that this is what is currently happening in Italy.

"In Italy right now, if you're older and if you're 60, even if you're healthy, you're not receiving critical care. You don't have a fan. I don't want us to get to that point," Hicks said.

But can we avoid that with social distancing?

"I think we can," said Sannes. "It is too early to say whether we are being effective with that based on the number of cases in the United States."

But, Sannes says it is important that we all work together to try.

Our experts encourage people to make sure they get out in the next few weeks and get on with their business.