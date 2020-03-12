Coronavirus in Minnesota: HCMC Doctors Offer Tips to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 – Up News Info

– As the number of positive COVID-19 cases increases in Minnesota, metropolitan area hospitals are preparing for the most critical cases.

Dr. John Hicks, medical director for Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, is issuing a clear warning about COVID-19 for Minnesotans.

"I've never been more concerned about anything than I am about this," Hicks said. "In all honesty, if you are young and healthy, you will probably be fine. But your mom, your dad, your grandparents, other people will not be fine."

Right now, the metro's largest hospital is concerned that they may not be able to keep up with the spread of this new virus.

"There is not much room to accommodate a pandemic," he said. "We have less than 5% of our ICU beds available in the Twin Cities at the moment, that has been the case for months."

To prevent rapid spread, Dr. Hicks and infectious disease doctor Caitlin Eccles-Radtke recommend practicing "social distancing."

"We are going to need everyone on deck. I think there will not be a joint hospital that does all the work because I think resources will be depleted," Eccles-Radtke said.

Hicks says staying away from big meetings and events, as well as decreasing face-to-face interactions, is key to mitigating the spread.

"Honestly, this could be very lonely in the coming months, you know, for all of us," said Hicks. "But that is in our best interest to keep the community safe. So as cases begin to escalate, we will need to make sure that we are ready to separate a little bit, as individuals and as a community, and literally unite by separating."

She says canceling things now will "flatten the curve."

One way Hennepin Healthcare is preparing to manage critical cases of COVID-19 is through negative pressure isolation rooms. They are used to contain patients with airborne infections.

The hospital is taking steps to ensure its staff remains healthy at this time, including travel restrictions for healthcare workers and to make all of its staff meetings virtual via Skype.

