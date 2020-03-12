Coronavirus in Minnesota: Big Ten cancels men's basketball tournament – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – The Big Ten conference has announced that it has canceled the rest of the men's basketball tournament, starting immediately.

The conference issued the following statement on Thursday morning:

%MINIFYHTMLe2986d0d4aba6980515008ee56613b6813% %MINIFYHTMLe2986d0d4aba6980515008ee56613b6814%

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will cancel the rest of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, with immediate effect.

%MINIFYHTMLe2986d0d4aba6980515008ee56613b6815% %MINIFYHTMLe2986d0d4aba6980515008ee56613b6816%

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps to move forward regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety, and well-being of our student athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, and the media as we continue to monitor all relevant and developing information about the COVID-19 virus.

Additionally, the Big 12 and SEC tournaments announced they were out, and other conferences were expected to do the same.

The NCAA men's tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to sands from coast to coast.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).