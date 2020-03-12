Coronavirus forces suspension of NBA season until further notice | News

The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice,quot; after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, a move that came just hours after most league owners leaned toward games. no fans in the arenas.

The test result was reported shortly before Jazz played the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

"The NBA is suspending play after the conclusion of tonight's game schedule until further notice," the league said. "The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with respect to the coronavirus pandemic."

The league said the affected player, apparently Jazz center Rudy Gobert, was not in the arena.

Before leaving a post-practice interview session, Gobert played all the recorders that were placed before him on a table as a joke.

Players from teams Jazz has played in the past 10 days were told to be quarantined, ESPN reported, citing sources.

More than 118,000 people have been infected worldwide by the virus. More than 4,600 have died.

In the United States, about 1,280 cases have been confirmed, with 38 deaths.

The pandemic rocked the North American sports calendar on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of the world figure skating championships and the announcement that the annual "March Madness,quot; tournament for college basketball would be held without the attendance of fans.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said his team was "stunned."

"This is a very serious moment at the moment. I think the league moved adequately and prudently," he said.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the situation was "crazy."

"This cannot be true," he told ESPN as his team played against the Denver Nuggets. "This is not in the realm of possibilities. This seems more out of a movie than reality."

A game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings was also suspended at the last minute, prompting crying from at least one young fan present.

The NBA playoffs were scheduled to begin on April 18 and the finals will begin on June 4.

Following the NBA announcement, the National Hockey League said it was consulting with medical experts and would receive a new update on Thursday.