Coronavirus forces Disneyland to make its fourth historic shutdown

Disneyland will close its doors for the fourth time in history on Saturday, March 14 due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The legendary tourist attraction and its neighboring California Adventure will close until the end of March.

In a statement obtained by Deadline on Thursday, a Disney spokesperson wrote: "While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the California Governor's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, from the morning of March 14 until the end of the month. "

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the ban on all public gatherings of more than 250 people on Wednesday.

"Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the lives of one or more people you know," he said.

Given the short notice of the theme parks closing, a Disney spokesperson assured travelers who have already booked to attend the resorts this weekend that the company's nearby hotels will remain open until Monday, March 16, to allow guests "the ability to make the necessary travel arrangements".

Downtown Disney, comprising dozens of shops and restaurants, will also remain open.

"We will monitor the current situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies," added the representative.

Disney bosses have yet to comment on whether the closure will extend to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland remain closed, while the Shanghai Disney Resort in China partially reopened this week as the country reports a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases.