Coronavirus fears take hold of migrant camps on the US-Mexico border | News

Matamoros, Mexico – Doctors working in a makeshift camp of migrants and refugees along the U.S.-Mexico border are treating the possible arrival of the new coronavirus, now declared a global pandemic, as a certainty, not as a possibility.

A doctor at the camp in Matamoros, Mexico said that when COVID-19 arrives here, it will be "catastrophic,quot; and people will die.

Around 2,500 migrants and asylum seekers live in the camp, which consists of thousands of tents.

Many have lived in the camp for months while awaiting their asylum cases in the United States under the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols program or the "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy, as it is informally called.

Mexico and Texas, the US state that borders Matamoros, have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

United States President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he was "very strongly,quot; considering closing the southern border due to COVID-19, which would have prevented many volunteer health workers from crossing the border daily to work in the camp. But Trump later reversed course, saying the border would remain open.

"Globally, we are reaching the point where containment is no longer a viable strategy," said Sam Bishop, coordinator of the Matamoros project for Global Response Management, which runs the camp's only clinic.

"It must be more about making sure that we are taking care of the people who are most at risk, and that is the elderly population, patients with comorbidities, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, respiratory diseases, because that is where the cases really are. high mortality, "he told Al Jazeera.

Running to plan, the risk is increased by volunteers

The camp clinic is a group of temporary buildings and a trailer arranged around a carpeted outdoor waiting area. It is made up of volunteer doctors, nurses, pharmacists and a gynecologist. Bishop said the most common ailments they see are headaches, upper respiratory problems and gastrointestinal illnesses.

Coronavirus is currently more prevalent in the United States than in Mexico, according to official data. The greatest risk currently in the camp comes from volunteers crossing the border from the US. USA And that they could be carrying the virus and not realize it, Bishop said.

Global Response Management has instructed volunteers who are at increased risk of carrying the virus across the border not to come to camp. This includes volunteers who have worked in a hospital that treats coronavirus, have traveled to Europe or Asia in the past month, or have a fever, cough, or flu-like symptoms.

Bishop said the camp is already seeing a decrease in the number of health care volunteers because the hospitals where they work are canceling their travel plans so they can help fight coronavirus at home.

Some 2,500 migrants and asylum seekers live in a camp in Matamoros, Mexico. (Daniel Becerril / Reuters)

The clinic is now competing to plan for the possible arrival of COVID-19.

"We have had conversations about it for several weeks and there are many challenges in our particular environment," Bishop said.

The clinic does not have the ability to evaluate the coronavirus, making it impossible to positively identify cases. With everyone living in tents, there's no way to isolate patients, either.

"Many of the concerns are related to the fairly large space requirement," Bishop said.

"To really keep a patient isolated, you need a lot of space around him. Coronavirus requires a lot of resources," he added.

Bishop said Global Response Management will not forcibly quarantine anyone, and that an isolation program will not succeed in a crowded refugee camp, but that they want to build a larger tent in the far south of the camp, far from most people to act as an intensive care unit for severe cases.

They are also considering a "reverse quarantine," where people who are most at risk could try to avoid the virus.

The clinic does not have the ability to intubate patients or connect them to ventilators.

They are working with the local government to come up with a plan. "We want to collaborate with the on-site health network in Mexico as much as possible on this," Bishop said.

'If it's going to happen, it's going to happen'

For serious medical emergencies, the clinic refers patients to local hospitals. But Bishop said many fear Matamoros hospitals because there is so much discrimination against asylum seekers.

"We are concerned about that, but we are ready," said Dairon Elisondo Rojas.

Rojas was an asylum seeker and was the first doctor to start working in the camp. When COVID-19 arrives at the camp, he said it would be "catastrophic,quot; and fatal.

Health workers are giving free flu shots to everyone in the camp so that when people show symptoms of respiratory illness, they can more easily rule out the flu, Rojas said. Each country represented in the field has its own representative, who sends newly arrived asylum seekers to the medical area to get a flu shot.

The clinic plans to publish information about COVID-19 throughout the camp, and will deliver brochures and organize information sessions.

Sanitation in the camp has improved in recent months; There are hand washing stations next to the portable toilets, and drinking water is now available.

A family in the camp said they were not concerned about COVID-19.

"If the disease is going to happen, it is going to happen," said an asylum seeker fleeing violence in Mexico. They hope to get sick no matter where they are, the asylum seeker said.