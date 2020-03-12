Coronavirus concerns force Shakur Stevenson, Michael Conlan fights behind closed doors

%MINIFYHTML5bff6d0dc278628bdc18f111c9d315ee11% %MINIFYHTML5bff6d0dc278628bdc18f111c9d315ee12%

Top Rank promoters have confirmed that their upcoming boxing shows at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden will continue behind closed doors.

%MINIFYHTML5bff6d0dc278628bdc18f111c9d315ee13% %MINIFYHTML5bff6d0dc278628bdc18f111c9d315ee14%

The coronavirus outbreak has seen a series of postponed sporting events around the world: NBA, MLS, and NHL seasons halted with immediate effect, but boxing will continue in New York, albeit without the presence of fans.

%MINIFYHTML5bff6d0dc278628bdc18f111c9d315ee15% %MINIFYHTML5bff6d0dc278628bdc18f111c9d315ee16%

Undefeated featherweight Shakur Stevenson will defend the WBO title for the first time when he faces Miguel Marriaga in the show's main event on Friday.

The second card is held at the same location next Tuesday, as Irishman Michael Conlan leads a 10-round fight against Belmar Preciado on St. Patrick's Day.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of boxing fans, Top Rank announced today that the events of March 14-17 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden will proceed without spectators," the statement read. in a Top Rank statement.

"The only people who will be granted access to the events will be essential production and support personnel, plus wrestlers and necessary team members. Both events will be shown live on their respective ESPN platforms."

"As for future events, Top Rank is consulting with its local partners and will make a determination in due course."