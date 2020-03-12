Coronavirus causes MLS closure for 30 days – Up News Info Detroit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) – Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days due to the coronavirus, delaying the opening of the expansion team jointly owned by former England captain David Beckham.

"Our clubs joined today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season, based on the advice and guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Canadian Public Health Agency and other public health authorities," he said. MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement. Thursday.

Inter Miami, jointly owned by Beckham and Jorge Mas, was scheduled to play their opening game on Saturday. MLS began its season on February 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league games.

In addition, the US Soccer Federation. USA He canceled the exhibitions in March and April for the men's and women's national teams. The men were scheduled to play the Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and Wales four days later in Cardiff, preparing for the scheduled start of World Cup qualification in September. The women had been scheduled to face Australia in Sandy, Utah, on April 10 and Brazil four days later in San José, California.

Mas told Inter Miami players and coaches of the MLS suspension Thursday morning, then held a press conference at the team's temporary stadium.

"We believe this is a prudent decision on the part of the league, because obviously we want to protect our players and protect our fans as much as possible for us," Mas said. "We are optimistic that we can continue to build here in South Florida."

Mas says he expects the full 34-game season to be played. He was at the meeting of the league's board of governors on Thursday when the decision was made, and said it was not a difficult choice.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

The Inter Miami stadium is located in Broward County, where seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Thursday morning. Cases have also been confirmed in Palm Beach County, on the northern Broward border, and in Miami-Dade County on the southern Broward border.

"We were 48 hours from the start with a lot of excitement in our community and having a full house here on Saturday," Mas said. "That does not change. It will be a different date. "

Inter Miami sports director Paul McDonough said calls will be made later Thursday to determine exactly how the team will spend free time. Saturday would have been the first time an MLS game had been played in South Florida since 2001, and Beckham's group has been working to get a team back to the area for about six years.

Mas said this is just another challenge on that path.

"We will treat it in the best way," Mas said.

Also on Thursday, CONCACAF suspended matches in the CONCACAF Champions League, which is in the first stage of its quarterfinal stage.

