Coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County jump to 66 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County health officials announced 18 new cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of cases as of Thursday afternoon to 66.

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health says 31 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 66 cases in the county are the highest total in the Bay Area. The county confirmed its first death from COVID-19 on Monday, the same day that it banned mass gatherings of 1,000 or more to help stop the spread of the virus. Since then, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state order prohibiting the gatherings of more than 250 people.

County health officials had previously said the number of cases was expected to increase. Among the new confirmed cases were four San José firefighters; Approximately 80 more firefighters have been restricted from work due to documented exposure, according to the fire union.

Palo Alto declared a local state of emergency on Thursday for the spread of the coronavirus. "The emergency proclamation is a necessary step to allow more flexibility in how we can respond to this changing crisis and will help our public safety and emergency services personnel secure vital supplies, funds and assistance," said Mayor Adrian Fine.