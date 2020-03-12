Coronavirus: Australian Grand Prix to continue despite McLaren withdrawal

%MINIFYHTMLd7515e41042f6852bc9224848b1b2c3511% %MINIFYHTMLd7515e41042f6852bc9224848b1b2c3512%

McLaren pulled out of the season opener after a team member tested positive for coronavirus; Four evaluated Haas team members obtain negative results







%MINIFYHTMLd7515e41042f6852bc9224848b1b2c3513% %MINIFYHTMLd7515e41042f6852bc9224848b1b2c3514%

%MINIFYHTMLd7515e41042f6852bc9224848b1b2c3515% %MINIFYHTMLd7515e41042f6852bc9224848b1b2c3516%

The Australian Grand Prix will continue this weekend as planned despite McLaren's withdrawal after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

More to follow …