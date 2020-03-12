Coronavirus and the NBA: why the league suspended the season and what may come after Rudy Gobert's positive test

%MINIFYHTML3e83f79451066ccf0fdf3a971635bd3911% %MINIFYHTML3e83f79451066ccf0fdf3a971635bd3912%

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver knew that the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) could close the 2019-20 season, but even he probably didn't expect the situation to worsen so quickly.

%MINIFYHTML3e83f79451066ccf0fdf3a971635bd3913% %MINIFYHTML3e83f79451066ccf0fdf3a971635bd3914%

In the midst of Wednesday night's game list, the NBA announced that it would suspend play indefinitely after a Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. The shocking news coincided with reports that All-Star center Rudy Gobert was NBA patient zero.

%MINIFYHTML3e83f79451066ccf0fdf3a971635bd3915% %MINIFYHTML3e83f79451066ccf0fdf3a971635bd3916%

MORE: NBA Players React To League Suspension Season

The league board of governors had reached a general agreement earlier on Wednesday to continue playing without the assistance of fans, but that plan became unrealistic after Gobert's diagnosis. Now the NBA is paralyzed by the pandemic with more questions than answers.

This is how the NBA came to its decision and what could happen next with the season on hold.

What happened during the Jazz vs. game Thunder?

Just moments before the Jazz and Thunder reported on each other around 8 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City, Thunder's director of medical services Donnie Strack ran to court and spoke to the team of officers. The referees then called Jazz coach Quin Snyder and Thunder coach Billy Donovan to discuss the delay, and both Snyder and Donovan eventually broke up and left the floor with their teams.

Around 8:40 p.m. ET, the Thunder's public address announcer told the OKC crowd that the game had been postponed but added: "Everyone is safe."

Fans were able to leave Chesapeake Energy Arena after the announcement, and they did so without incident. Arena employees immediately began disinfecting the team benches.

At 9:27 p.m. ET The Charania de Shams of Athletic reported that Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. Just a few minutes later, the NBA released an official statement saying the league would suspend the season and use the parenthesis to "determine next steps to move forward regarding the coronavirus pandemic."

The Jazz and Thunder players were quarantined in their locker rooms for a few hours. Thunder players were not tested for the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Royce Young, but they had a fever test before being sent home. Oklahoma health officials tested Jazz players for the coronavirus in the locker room, according to Young. The results of those tests were not known until Wednesday night.

The Jazz team buses finally left the arena after 2 a.m. ET. It was unclear if all the Jazz players were on those buses or if they could travel to Utah together.

According to sources, the Jazz will stay at a hotel tonight at OKC and, pending the overnight results of the virus tests, will make plans on how to travel back to Salt Lake. Which could include a positive test charter plane and a negative charter plane. – Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

What is Rudy Gobert's state of health?

Gobert was listed as questionable (illness) for Wednesday's game at 5:30 p.m. NBA ET Injury Report. The Jazz center felt "strong and stable," according to Tony Jones and Charania of The Athletic, and hoped to play against the Thunder.

Instead, Gobert was kept out of action and never entered the arena, although he was in Oklahoma City. The Jazz said in a team statement that one player (the player was not identified as Gobert) had "tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection,quot; and a test for COVID-19 tested positive "just before start of the match ". "from the Jazz-Thunder game.

"We are working closely with CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine the best way to move forward as we gather more information," the statement read. "The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

Gobert is 27 years old and in optimal physical condition, so the coronavirus does not pose the same health risks as those over 60 years of age. He should be able to recover smoothly in the long term, but the main concern is obviously how the virus could spread considering that 34 different players have shared a flat with Gobert since Friday.

How did the NBA respond?

In addition to the Jazz-Thunder game, the NBA announced that the Pelicans-Kings game in Sacramento had been postponed because one of the umpires, Courtney Kirkland, officiated a Jazz game earlier in the week.

This has everything to do with Pelicans players. Word spread about Courtney Kirkland Officer, and it was a turning point.

"Our boys don't want to play," says a source from Pelicans @TheAthleticNBA – Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

Players from teams that have faced the Jazz in the past 10 days (Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons, Raptors) have been ordered to quarantine, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The Raptors told their players to quarantine for the next 14 days, by Charania.

Outside of the NBA, League G has also suspended play for your 2019-20 season.

How long will the NBA suspend the season?

It is unclear exactly how long the NBA will remain in its current waiting pattern. A source told Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press that the league expects to close for at least two weeks, but noted that the deadline is "very fluid."

The NBA is expected to cover next steps for teams as part of a call with the board of governors on Thursday, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. For now, it seems like players will have to find some non-basketball activities to fill their suddenly open schedules.