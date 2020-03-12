Corey Feldman alleges that Judy Haim knew her son Corey was abused by Charlie Sheen and did nothing in the documentary Explosive My Truth

Corey Feldman kept his promise and named names in his explosive documentary My truth: the rape of 2 Coreys. He made the surprising claim that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim when they were filming the movie Lucas. The alleged incident was said to have occurred on the set of the film: Charlie Sheen was 19 and Corey Haim was 13. Charlie Sheen has repeatedly denied the allegations as this is not the first time they have been made. It is the first time that Corey Feldman and his witnesses have made them appear in their documentary to say that Corey Haim told them the same story.

Additionally, Corey Feldman spoke of his own sexual abuse, in great detail for what also proved to be a deeper look at what he experienced. Feldman talked about his abuse earlier on the Dr. Oz show, but again, this was the first time he had publicly named his abusers and talked about what they specifically did to him.

But he also named another person in his movie, and this person was not someone who directly caused the abuse or rape of someone, but has now been publicly accused of doing nothing about it: Judy Haim, Corey Haim's own mother. .

Corey Feldman spoke with outrage and the excitement and anger were hard to miss. He accused Judy Haim of knowing that Corey Haim had accused Charlie Sheen of raping him. He then showed emails showing an exchange between Judy Haim and Corey Feldman where the issue of Charlie Sheen's alleged abuse against Corey Haim was discussed.

I don't know who NG is, and many of the people in this conspiracy don't know anything about me. But all the TRUTH is yet to come. I have many emails from JUDY HAIM, which I plan to release soon. Then the world will know #TRUTH And I understand how insane that woman is! – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 12, 2018

Well just send this email from Judy Haim to Corey Feldman here. Make it worth it. pic.twitter.com/jhfECRii7p – (@TheFuturition) March 11, 2020

Corey Feldman said it doesn't matter when Judy Haim learned of the allegations – she knows the allegations are true and is still silent.

At this point, Judy Haim has not released a statement on whether she knew of Corey Haim's alleged allegations against Charlie Sheen or offered an explanation of the emails Corey Feldman presented in his documentary. My truth: the rape of 2 Coreys.

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had private communications with Corey Feldman, Wolfpack and Feldfam members in pursuit of this story that he has covered since 2017. He has never had direct, private communication with Judy Haim.



