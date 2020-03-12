Contract negotiations resume when St. Paul teacher strike enters day three – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – The St. Paul school district and its teachers union are resuming contract talks as striking educators continue to walk the picket lines and classes are canceled for the third day in a row on Thursday.

The union announced Wednesday night that talks would resume on Thursday morning.

"We are ready to start negotiating for a contract that leaves no student or educator behind," said Nick Faber, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators. "S t. Paul's educators miss their students and want to go back to school."

The St. Paul Federation of Educators draws attention to the demands for additional mental health, multilingual and special education staff. The strike was the first for the district since 1946.

Superintendent Joe Gothard said the $ 50 million in lawsuits has a prohibitive cost.

District spokesman Kevin Burns said school officials have prepared a new proposal for mediation, but did not reveal details.

Union leaders said they have been waiting for several days for district leaders to respond to a reduced proposal that reduces and extends staffing for several years to give the district flexibility in budgeting.

The union expected thousands of members to resume the picket outside the city's public schools on Thursday. Negotiations began last May between the union and the district. The two sides broke up the talks around 3 a.m. on Tuesday after six days of mediation.

