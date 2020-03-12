Confirmed: Sooryavanshi release indefinitely postponed

Akshay Kumar protagonist Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, was set to hit theaters on March 24. However, the creators of the film along with the cast have now released an official confirmation that the project's release date has been delayed. Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all theaters in Delhi will remain closed until March 31, as the number of Coronavirus cases in India soared to 73 earlier today.

And because of this, the creators of Sooryavanshi have delayed the release date of the film, taking into account the safety of the audience. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, who star in the action actor, turned to social media to officially confirm this news.

Take a look at their posts below.