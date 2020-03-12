computer: how a supercomputer is helping to save crops – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML5b42b2137199e0df1c0ad3168ab1b0a411% %MINIFYHTML5b42b2137199e0df1c0ad3168ab1b0a412%

A supercomputer is driving efforts in East Africa to control a lobster outbreak that poses what the UN food agency calls "an unprecedented threat,quot; to food security in the region.

The computer, a donation from Britain, uses satellite data to track locust swarms and predict its next destination. Quickly sharing locust movement information with regional authorities is key to controlling the outbreak, as even a small swarm of locusts in a single day can move nearly 100 miles and consume the amount of crops that would otherwise feed 35,000 people.

Based on a regional climate center in Kenya, where insects have been particularly destructive, the supercomputer system "produces extensive weather forecasts to predict high winds, rain, and humidity that provide ideal breeding conditions for locusts for Climate experts can predict your next destination, "the UK Department for International Development said in a statement. "By improving early warning systems, we are helping African charities and governments take rapid action to protect vulnerable communities."

Kenya, Somalia and Uganda have been fighting the worst locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in 70 years. Swarms have also been seen in Djibouti, Eritrea, Tanzania, Congo and South Sudan, a country where approximately half the population is already facing hunger after years of civil war.

The locust threat "remains extremely alarming,quot; in the Horn of Africa, where "widespread farming is taking place and new swarms are beginning to form, posing an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods in the beginning of the next growing season. " according to a warning issued this month by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Locust swarms, sometimes as large as some cities, can destroy crops and devastate grass for animals. Aerial spraying is generally considered the only effective control method. In Uganda, where the locust infestation has recently spread to more than 20 districts in the north and northeast of the country, soldiers have been fighting swarms using hand-held spray pumps due to difficulties in obtaining aircraft and the recommended pesticide.

Officials in Kenya's capital Nairobi, where the supercomputer is located, said the technology will increase its efforts to track locust swarms.

"The forecast is quite useful because it helps them focus their efforts on the areas that are most likely to be affected by the desert locust in the next 10 days," said Abubakr Salih Babiker, climate scientist at the Nairobi Regional Climate Center. . "In this way they are more efficient in allocating their resources, allocating the financial capacity to control the desert locust. It is a very innovative and new way of using technology to solve a real-life problem like the desert locust,quot; .

Kenneth Mwangi, a satellite information analyst at the center, said the team can run better prediction models in an outbreak where the locust spread "has been very rapid."

The UN recently raised its lobster-related aid resource to $ 138 million, up from $ 76 million, saying the need for more aid is urgent. Experts have warned that if the number of locusts is not controlled, they could grow 500 times in June, when a drier climate is expected in East Africa.

