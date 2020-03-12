Colin Hanks Trust Tom, Rita Wilson will make a full recovery

Colin Hanks is talking about Tom Hanks Y Rita WilsonThe health of
The actor went to social media Thursday morning to share an update on his father and Wilson after his announcement that they tested positive for Coronavirus. On Wednesday night, Tom told fans in a statement: "Hello, folks. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills that were going and they came. Mild fevers too. To get it right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive. "
"Well now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed," Tom's message continued to his followers. "We Hanks will be tested, watched and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it?"
The actor, who has been in Australia filming the next Elvis presley biopic added, "We will keep the world published and up to date. Take care!"
Now Colin is speaking, telling his social media followers that he is "sure,quot; that his father and Wilson will make a full recovery.
"We are very grateful for the great support from everyone," Colin began in his post. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and they are doing well (and in a good mood) under the circumstances."
"Although I am in Los Angeles and have not seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and I am confident that they will make a full recovery," Colin concluded in his message.
Chet Hanks He has also spoken about Tom and Rita's health, sharing: "They are both fine, they are not even that sick."
"They are not concerned about that, they are not stumbling, but they are obviously taking the necessary health precautions," Chet said Wednesday night. "But I don't think it's something to worry about too much. I appreciate everyone's concern and good wishes, but I think everything will be fine, but I appreciate it and simply, everyone remains safe there. Much love."