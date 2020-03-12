Colin Hanks Trust Tom, Rita Wilson will make a full recovery

Now Colin is speaking, telling his social media followers that he is "sure,quot; that his father and Wilson will make a full recovery.

"We are very grateful for the great support from everyone," Colin began in his post. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and they are doing well (and in a good mood) under the circumstances."

"Although I am in Los Angeles and have not seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and I am confident that they will make a full recovery," Colin concluded in his message.

Chet Hanks He has also spoken about Tom and Rita's health, sharing: "They are both fine, they are not even that sick."

"They are not concerned about that, they are not stumbling, but they are obviously taking the necessary health precautions," Chet said Wednesday night. "But I don't think it's something to worry about too much. I appreciate everyone's concern and good wishes, but I think everything will be fine, but I appreciate it and simply, everyone remains safe there. Much love."