Cloud gaming provider Shadow drops price to $ 11.99 a month

The French cloud gaming service Shadow, by the French startup Blade, is drastically lowering its price in an attempt to compete with a new wave of Google and Nvidia platforms. Now, Shadow's service, which offers a complete cloud PC with no restrictions on what you can download, will cost just $ 11.99 per month for the platform's "Boost,quot; level. That gives you a cloud PC powered by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, a 3.4GHz quad-core processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Before today's announcement, Shadow was only available for $ 25 a month if you purchased an annual plan or $ 34.95 a month if you purchased the subscription monthly. Shadow briefly started running a $ 12.99 a month promotion for the annual plan that started last fall, but has since suspended the offer in the run-up to today's announcement.

In addition to the $ 11.99 plan, Shadow now offers a $ 24.99 a month "Ultra,quot; plan that elevates the GPU to an RTX 2080 card, with a slight boost to the processor, 4GB more RAM, and twice as much storage. And for the $ 39.99 a month "Infinity,quot; plan, Shadow will give you a remote PC with a Titan RTX card paired with a 4-core six-core processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Shadow now has three price levels of $ 11.99 to $ 39.99 a month

The price drop should help Shadow stay competitive with Google Stadia offerings and Nvidia's new GeForce Now public service. While Stadia Pro currently costs $ 10 a month, Google doesn't actually offer subscribers access to a remote PC. Instead, you need to buy games that only work on Stadia and access them through a special web portal, a mobile app that works only on certain Android phones, or through a Chromecast Ultra. Nvidia's GeForce Now is more similar to Shadow in design, as Nvidia allows you to use your existing library of Steam games through an app for Mac, PC, and Linux.

But Shadow goes a step further than Nvidia by allowing you to access a full Windows 10 machine in the cloud, rather than just launching games through Steam. From there, you can install the software you want with Shadow. That also seems to help Shadow avoid the current licensing issues that have led major game publishers to withdraw their GeForce Now libraries. Because Shadow advertises itself as a cloud computing platform that turns out to be a great way to play PC games, it doesn't seem to have the same issues as Nvidia, which has positioned GeForce Now as a remote PC gaming platform. that advertisers can play successful games.

It's unclear whether major game publishers are simply turning a blind eye to Shadow, or whether the company's cloud offering is distinct enough from GeForce Now to avoid facing potential copyright and licensing issues. But Shadow's price drop may attract the attention of companies like Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, which removed their entire mGeForce Now libraries when Nvidia started charging $ 5 a month for a premium level of its cloud gaming service earlier in the day. February.

Regardless, Shadow's service isn't just getting new price levels. The platform is also getting a revamped Android app as well as a redesigned Android TV app. Both have been redesigned to launch you directly into your existing game libraries, so you don't have to clumsily play around with a Windows 10 desktop screen using touch input on a phone or gamepad connected to your TV.

Shadow has a few other announcements it is making today. The platform is expanding its coverage of approximately 90 percent of the US. USA To support all 50 states. It is also revealing its plans to launch an experimental closed beta for VR streaming later this year. Finally, Shadow is partnering with LG to help it expand its cloud gaming service in South Korea and to bring its dedicated mobile and smart TV apps to LG devices.