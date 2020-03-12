CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government is considering banning sporting events in the United Kingdom to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He said that while there are no immediate plans to introduce such a ban, the situation could change rapidly.

Euro 2020 could be postponed until next summer at a UEFA emergency meeting next week. Member associations will also discuss how to end the Champions League and the Europa League.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy isolates himself after a family member became ill. The city's Champions League for the last 16, second leg match in the match against Real Madrid has been postponed.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that three Leicester players are staying away from the rest of the team after showing symptoms. Leicester will play Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Manchester United have one foot in the quarterfinals of the Europa League after defeating LASK 5-0 behind closed doors in Austria. The wolves drew 1-1 in Greece against Olympiakos, while the Rangers lost 3-1 at home against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Australian Grand Prix will not take place. Discussions were held late into the night in Melbourne after McLaren pulled out of the event. One of his team members tested positive for the coronavirus.