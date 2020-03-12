Cirque Du Soleil Technical Director uses math "every day,quot; to organize multiple events – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2be519ea82d04da46bab684858aa3e2a11% %MINIFYHTML2be519ea82d04da46bab684858aa3e2a12%

The takeoff. The turn. Torsion. The landing. It's all in one working day for the artists and the Cirque Du Soleil team.

"It is a dangerous business." says Andrew Barrus, the technical director of Cirque's "Volta,quot; show, which has just completed a seven-week race at Dodger Stadium.



Barrus says he uses a lot of math, technology and engineering in his work.



“I supervise all the technical elements that happen in our program. This includes rigging and automation, carpentry and all the sound and all the video and all the lighting in the shows, "he told CBS2's Amber Lee.

Even with eight performances a week, there are daily rehearsals.

"That everything has to be done exactly right," he said. "We have flown a lot in this show. This particular show has a lot of automation."

There is no room for error, especially for an act called Guardian Angel In The City. The artist and the red wire going up and down a flashlight have to be perfect.

At the beginning, Cirque used people called riggers to raise and lower cables. But these days, "We've realized that it's more important to us to be consistently accurate every time, so automation came into play," says Barrus.

"This is where all the heavy technology is, under the stands," he says. "This part here [pointing to a bank of computer screens] is really the brain of the entire operation."

Computers control not only lights, music, and video, but also drums called winches, which raise and lower all those critical cables.

When two flyers need to meet in midair, "There is a winch that is on the side under the stands, there is another winch that is on the other side." They are in exactly the same place in every city we go to, "he says." And then they move together. "

Automation is up and running as well, swing ramps for BMX riders to accomplish the near impossible. Angles and location should be right at the mark.

“There are many, many runners at the same time. They are doing tricks that are crazy and they are doing those tricks. "

Throughout the tent, more than 150 people work high and low to make each act sound smooth.

Although all STEAM disciplines [science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics] come into play, three that stand out for Barrus are mathematics, technology, and engineering.

"Everything we do is heavily designed," he explained.

Barrus said he knew from the start that he wanted a career in entertainment. To make sure it had worked, he studied theater automation.

"What I do at my job is spectacular."

For anyone who dreams of running away with the Circque show, Barrus says there are two paths: mastering the muscles or mastering the math.

"I am here to tell you that I use [math] every day," he emphasized.