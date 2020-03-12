CHSAA suspends spring sports activities due to coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLfc27cd456df4177ab093420c6ab4547711% %MINIFYHTMLfc27cd456df4177ab093420c6ab4547712%

All Colorado high school sports and spring activities will be suspended until April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic, CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green announced Thursday.

The suspension, effective Friday, will apply to all spring sports practices and competitions, as well as the state speaking tournament. It is up to schools to decide whether to practice or compete on Thursday, CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann said.

The suspension does not apply to state basketball tournaments played Thursday through Saturday at venues in Denver, Loveland, and Greeley. However, those games have been closed to the general public, with only essential staff, media and four authorized guests per player to attend.

"Unless something changes (state basketball is on schedule)," said Borgmann. "And again we are in a fluid situation, but I do not anticipate that something will change."

Blanford-Green met with more than 50 administrators from across the state during a digital conference on Wednesday morning to develop a collaborative response to the pandemic.

CHSAA and school administrators will re-evaluate the situation around April 6, Borgmann said, and then make a decision on whether or not to move forward with spring sports and activities.