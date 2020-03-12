Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson Concert latest cancellation due to virus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Upcoming shows in North Texas by Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Lizzo are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the latest cancellations and deferrals due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chris and his wife Morgane Stapleton released the following statement:

We deeply regret any inconvenience this undoubtedly causes. Please note that these decisions are not made lightly and we are working diligently to find new dates for these shows and we will announce that information as soon as it is available to us. We hope to see you soon. Until then, our hope is that everyone will stay safe and sound.

Across the pond, The Who has postponed its UK and Ireland tour that was scheduled to start on Monday and last until April 8.

The city of Houston ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to close early as well.

Several events in Los Angeles were canceled, including the upcoming TCM Classic Film Festival and the Kids Choice Awards, which was postponed.

Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth has canceled all public and private events until March 31 due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

However, officials said the plaza will remain open during the normal day and night.

According to officials, the decision to cancel the events came "in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 across the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of the guidance of health officials."

Two days ago, Tarrant County reported its first suspected case of coronavirus in a resident. That person had recently traveled to Kentucky for a conference in February.

All tickets previously purchased for the Chris Stapelton show will be honored for the new date.