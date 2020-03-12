Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson prove they are going strong on date night

Chris Martin Y Dakota Johnson They are still going strong.

On Wednesday, the couple had a low-key date at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles. Known for being private when it comes to their relationship, this rare sighting of the couple confirms that they are definitely still an item.

Keeping things casual, the 50 shades of gray star donned a pair of black wide-leg jeans, black chunky loafers, and a navy hoodie, which she layered with a black leather jacket. To personalize her outfit, Dakota, wearing her long brunette locks in a ponytail, opted for hoop earrings and brought a black bucket bag. Looking equally relaxed, the Coldplay Rocker was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark gray pants, contrasting black and white sneakers, and a blue baseball cap.

In August, Chris and Dakota were subjected to divided rumors, but a source told E! News that they were "planning to spend more time together,quot; following their busy schedules.