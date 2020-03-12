Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson prove they are going strong on date night

Chris Martin Y Dakota Johnson They are still going strong.
On Wednesday, the couple had a low-key date at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles. Known for being private when it comes to their relationship, this rare sighting of the couple confirms that they are definitely still an item.
Keeping things casual, the 50 shades of gray star donned a pair of black wide-leg jeans, black chunky loafers, and a navy hoodie, which she layered with a black leather jacket. To personalize her outfit, Dakota, wearing her long brunette locks in a ponytail, opted for hoop earrings and brought a black bucket bag. Looking equally relaxed, the Coldplay Rocker was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark gray pants, contrasting black and white sneakers, and a blue baseball cap.
In August, Chris and Dakota were subjected to divided rumors, but a source told E! News that they were "planning to spend more time together,quot; following their busy schedules.
Two months later, Chris and Dakota celebrated The Peanut Butter Hawk Star's 30th birthday with a star-studded party, which included the former Grammy winner Gwyneth Paltrow and his son Moses13.
Housed in Malibu, Dakota celebrated the birthday with friends. Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson, Robert Downey Jr.. Y be pennas well as his mother Melanie Griffith.
Before the celebrations, Gwyneth sent Dakota a birthday love on Instagram, writing, "Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem."
NGRE / BACKGRID
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the founder of Goop intervened in joint parenting with Chris and couldn't help but talk about the How to be single star.
"I love her," he told the store. "I can see how it would seem strange because it's unconventional. But I think, in this case, just for having passed it iteratively, I just adore it. I always start thinking about the sign and the sign,quot; what else can you bring? inside, instead of being tough or insecure? There's so much juice leaning towards something like that. "
As for her "conscious decoupling,quot; status and Chris', she said, "Not that there is a finish line: 'Oh, we're consciously decoupled; we're done.' It's a lifetime commitment." constantly reinventing your relationship with your ex … "
"We have learned to communicate with each other," added Gwyneth. "We love each other. We laugh. We have each other's best. It's really nice. It makes you feel like you don't have to lose."
