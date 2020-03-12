Chris Harrison closes the Peter Weber & Bachelor Producer rumor

Chris Harrison is making things clear about those romance rumors about Peter Weber Y Single producer Julie LaPlaca.

The ABC franchise host cleared the air in the Wednesday episode of Lights out with David Spade.

"Yes, we can say categorically that it's a big no," Chris said when asked about the speculation.

Earlier this season, the theory spread that Peter had found love with Julie. Fans unearthed photos of the duo on social media, and there were reports that the two had spent New Year's Eve together and visited a winery at one point.

However, Chris said there was "nothing there,quot; and that Julie was "working,quot; and "trying to deal with (Peter's mother) at the end,quot; Tongue".

Speaking of Barb, the proud mother made headlines after she had a tense exchange with the contestant. Madison Prewett during After the final rose. For those who missed it, this is what happened: Madison left the show during the finale. Peter then proposed to another contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. However, the two separated after Peter admitted that he couldn't give him his whole heart. Hannah Ann then faced Peter in After the final rose, claiming that he had "minimized,quot; his feelings for Madison and "left her totally blind."

"If you want to be with a woman, you must become a real man," he said.