Chris Harrison closes the Peter Weber & Bachelor Producer rumor

Chris Harrison is making things clear about those romance rumors about Peter Weber Y Single producer Julie LaPlaca.
The ABC franchise host cleared the air in the Wednesday episode of Lights out with David Spade.
"Yes, we can say categorically that it's a big no," Chris said when asked about the speculation.
Earlier this season, the theory spread that Peter had found love with Julie. Fans unearthed photos of the duo on social media, and there were reports that the two had spent New Year's Eve together and visited a winery at one point.
However, Chris said there was "nothing there,quot; and that Julie was "working,quot; and "trying to deal with (Peter's mother) at the end,quot; Tongue".
Speaking of Barb, the proud mother made headlines after she had a tense exchange with the contestant. Madison Prewett during After the final rose. For those who missed it, this is what happened: Madison left the show during the finale. Peter then proposed to another contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. However, the two separated after Peter admitted that he couldn't give him his whole heart. Hannah Ann then faced Peter in After the final rose, claiming that he had "minimized,quot; his feelings for Madison and "left her totally blind."
"If you want to be with a woman, you must become a real man," he said.
Madison also appeared in After the final roseand Peter declared his love for her. However, it seemed that Barb was not happy with the meeting. Barb not only accused Madison of causing her and her family to wait three hours to see her during the finale, but also claimed that Madison said she did not love Peter and would not accept a proposal. In the end, he said his son would have to "not succeed."
Madison insisted that she has "love and respect,quot; for Peter and his family and said that "he would never say a negative word about anyone or anything."
"Honestly, it's about me and Peter, our journey, just him and I should be talking about it," he added later.
Chris admitted that he was surprised by Barb's exchange with Madison. While she said she knew Barb was "not in a good mood,quot; when he saw her, he said "he didn't know what she was mad at and … he didn't think that was going to happen."
"I didn't think she was just going to roll on Peter like that," he said. "Even when we try to fix that, I thought, okay, we're going to come back from this and she's going to say, 'You know what? At the end of the day, he's my boy', he just never had it there."
Even though Peter's season is over, rumors continue to spread. For example, fans were curious why contestant Kelley Flanagan He was seen at the end and why Barb commented on a photo of her there.
"The most beautiful, elegant, classy, intelligent and elegant girl in the world!" Peter's mother wrote on Instagram. "You were and always will be my favorite."
She also wrote, "We have to have lunch and go shopping for the day."
However, Chris said Kelley was a "red herring (and) a little Easter egg that we threw there for Bachelor Nation."
Even when a fan asked Kelley why he was there on Instagram, the lawyer replied, "Lol, I would like to know."
Watch the video to see the interview.
Watch ME! News Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m.