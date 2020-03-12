Chet Hanks Updates Fans About Parents' Coronavirus Condition

Earlier this week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shocked the world when they released an Instagram post revealing that they were infected with the COVID-19 virus in Australia. The couple announced on their IG account that they were being quarantined at an Australian hospital after presenting flu-like symptoms.

Page Six recently reported on the video of Chet Hanks, Tom's son, who assured fans and followers that his parents were doing well "doing well," and also added that they weren't overly concerned about that either. Tom and Rita's 29-year-old son stated, "It is true that my parents contracted coronaviruses."

Chet went on to say that his two parents had the disease, but that they didn't even feel "so sick." According to Chet, his father was in Australia filming a movie. The movie star's son explained that there was nothing to worry about.

In addition, Chet thanked his followers and fans of his father for their support, adding that he thought he was going to be "fine." Wilson, on the other hand, took the opportunity to promote his music on Instagram, posting a link to his music along with the title, "Some music from my coronavirus vacation."

On Wednesday Discard alum, 63, and his wife, 63, Wilson, dropped the news that they had been tested for the virus and were COVID-19 positive. The actor explained their condition and how they first realized they had an illness, including colds and body aches.

To be safe, they went and were tested and found that both were positive for the disease. Currently, they are staying in an Australian hospital as they improve with COVID-19.

Australian state premiere Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters that the public wished them a "speedy recovery." Media fans know that a variety of artists have canceled their international tours, and festivals have done the same, including the South By Southwest Film Festival.

Ciara canceled some of her appointments, and Justin Bieber had to downgrade four of his stadium shows to arenas.



