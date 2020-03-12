Chet Hanks says father Tom Hanks & # 39; is not stumbling & # 39; after contracting the coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted the coronavirus, but Hanks' son Chet Hanks says his famous father "is not stumbling,quot; by contracting the disease.

"Wassup, everyone. Yes, it's true, my parents contracted coronaviruses. Crazy people," he said in a video shared on his social networks.

"They're both in Australia right now because my dad was filming a movie there. I just talked to them on the phone. They're both fine. They're not even that sick. They don't care." They're not stumbling, but they're obviously taking precautions. necessary health, "he added.

"I don't think it's something to worry about too much. I appreciate everyone's concern and good wishes. I think everything will be fine. I appreciate it. Everyone stay safe out there. Much love."

Hanks is known for speaking with a fake Patois accent, but this time, he used his usual voice to give the update.