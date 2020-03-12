Chet Hanks says father Tom Hanks & # 39; is not stumbling & # 39; after contracting the coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted the coronavirus, but Hanks' son Chet Hanks says his famous father "is not stumbling,quot; by contracting the disease.

"Wassup, everyone. Yes, it's true, my parents contracted coronaviruses. Crazy people," he said in a video shared on his social networks.

"They're both in Australia right now because my dad was filming a movie there. I just talked to them on the phone. They're both fine. They're not even that sick. They don't care." They're not stumbling, but they're obviously taking precautions. necessary health, "he added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here