Chet Hanks on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Hanks family in happier times.

Late last nightTom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced that they had both tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia. His publication in this regard was quite happy all things considered. (Tom even signed with "Hanx!" For heaven's sake.) Still, you could almost feel a global buzz: if the Hankses themselves could contract this virus, then clearly there's no chance for the rest of us who are not wealthy, famous, or loved internationally and therefore not immune from getting sick, which I always assumed that the famous and generally loved were. That is just science. And we are not just talking about any celebrity. We are talking about Tom Hanks. Tom Hanks getting sick is like Santa has whooping cough. You are not supposed to get sick! You are supposed to make heartwarming movies about Mr. Rogers that are so heartwarming that they force my husband and me to write an angry Amazon review demanding that the movie have some kind of notice to parents about adult crying. After the news from Hanks and Wilson, Chet Hanks, their bulkiest son, visited Instagram to calm us down. "Yes, it's true, my parents contracted coronavirus. Crazy," he says, shirtless and tattooed, with an upside-down baseball cap, the way I want all the information on international pandemics to be sent to me. they are so sick. They are not concerned about that. They are not stumbling, but they are taking the necessary health precautions, obviously. I don't think it's something to worry too much about. "He ends his missive with,quot; Lots of love "because, of course, he does.

Listen, I didn't think I'd be taking my clues about calm during the end of the world since Chet Hanks, a white rapper who recently made headlines for speaking inexplicably (well enough?) while on the red carpet for his father's Golden Globe award for achievement in January. And yet here I am, watching your Instagram post over and over, trying to remind myself that everything will be fine, and that one day soon I will be able to go back out and touch my face with careless abandon. His speech is reasonable and relaxing, especially for someone who seems like a Grand Theft Auto character; he is not frightened as he lets us know that his parents are taking all necessary precautions.

Her Instagram is full of inspiring "Chet Chats,quot; where she talks about self-love, personal growth and even becomes a bit existential, something I didn't know until I spent hours watching them to calm down after my ever growing anxiety made me sleep. , once again, for 13 hours straight. "This is just a little daily reminder that one day you are going to die. We will all be dead," he said on Instagram two weeks ago. "I don't mean to make you depressed. I mean that to inspire you. Do you think Pop Smoke thought that would be his last day on the planet? No. But each of us has an expiration date. When it's time to go, Do you want to look back on your life and know that you were afraid the whole time, afraid of being yourself because you were worried about what everyone else was thinking, doing or judging? Or do you want to look back on your life and know that all the fucking time you shook yourself to the max, and that you were exactly who the hell you wanted to be? You didn't give a shit. " What?? THAN?????? When did Chet Hanks become an inspiring speaker? Why does that speech really motivate me not to fear death but also to get out of bed for the first time in days? We need comfort where we can get it right now. It is unclear how fast the coronavirus could spread, and it is unclear how much we should panic. But at least we have Chet, doing nine minute instagram videos on "Mental Stability, Freedom and White Privilege,quot; while also making patois againOMG why can't he stop? Maybe this is only indicative of my brainworms, but nothing has consoled me more in this moment of uncertainty, or any government announcement, or social distance, or quarantine, than to see Chet Hanks doing burpees in some random park, without shirt. . His Instagram is this bizarre combination of aggressively inspiring rules juxtaposed with selfie posts from another underprivileged son of a famous rich man who will clearly never have to go 9-5 for the rest of his stupid and stupid life. I love him so much. If his arms, which appear to have exploded, get the coronavirus, I will die.

