Cheltenham Festival: the concert pianist strikes his rivals in the obstacle of the "novices,quot; of Daylesford Mares | Racing News

Concertist produced one of the best performances of the Cheltenham Festival so far with an authorized display at the Daylesford Mares Novitiate Obstacle.

Willie Mullins won the first four editions of this race with luminaries such as Limini and Laurina, but his fifth winner in five years could have an equally exciting future based on this exhibition.

She was buried in the center of the field by Daryl Jacob, but she got there crossing between the last two obstacles and sped up to the final obstacle.

A powerful twist of foot after the last one left her well cleared and she would put 12 lengths between herself and another Mullins Dolcita prey down the winning line.

Rayna & # 39; s World, a 100/1 shot from Philip Kirby's North Yorkshire backyard, came from another parish to snatch the third, after having beaten numerous rivals up the hill.