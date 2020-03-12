Cheltenham Festival: Sire Du Berlais wins the Pertemps final for Gordon Elliott's hot team | Racing News

The incredible form of the Cheltenham Festival by Gordon Elliott, Barry Geraghty and JP McManus continued with the victory of Sire Du Berlais in the Red Pertemps Final.

Geraghty teamed up with his fourth winner of the week on shot 10/1, following his victory in the same race 12 months ago.

For Elliott, who also saddled the runner-up, and 11/2 set favorite, The Storyteller, it was a fifth and second winner the day after Samcro's opening win for Marsh Novices & # 39; Chase.

But beating them all by one is legendary owner McManus, whose winning tally for the week hit six, including the heroine Epatante Champion Hurdle on Tuesday.

For a long time, it seemed like Elliott would win with The Storyteller, who had toured midfield and easily advanced to face the last hurdle.

But it was Sire Du Berlais who found that little extra in the scoring race, with another Irish runner Tout Est Permis third and Third Wind fourth for Hughie Morrison, both returning on 12/1.

When asked which of his runners he was yelling for, Elliott said, "I didn't care, they both ran well and the horses are running skinless."

"He won it a little bit easier than last year, the flashing lights help him travel a little better."

"I'll have to talk to the owners and see what he does next. The Narrator also ran a brilliant race and had no excuses. I imagine we could look at Punchestown for both of us."

Geraghty said, "I know he made £ 11 9 last year, but even at £ 11 he had a chance. The Storyteller was the horse he feared."

"I had to press his ears for most of the race last year, but he traveled very well this year and I was able to run a race and deliver. There is nothing better than beating the winners at Cheltenham."