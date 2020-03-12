Cheltenham Festival: Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, runner by runner guide | Racing News

It's hard to believe that we have already reached the last day of the Cheltenham Festival, but there is still a great moment to come: the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

The 12-runner field for this year's race is led, at least on the undercard, by defending champion Al Boum Photo, such an impressive winner of the endurance exhaustion test 12 months ago.

The Willie Mullins star will have plenty of challengers, including a significant one within his own stable, while there are promising pursuers from both Britain and Ireland ready for their first shot at pursuing the blue arms race.

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates his Gold Cup victory last year aboard Al Boum Photo



PHOTO AL BOUM (Jockey: Paul Townend; Coach: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: / 11-21

Reigning champion and entering the race with an impressive victory in a much lower grade at Tramore on New Year's Day. He is up to the odds for a reason and there is no reason to think he will not make another great effort to try to become the first horse since Best Companion in 2004 to successfully defend his title. Rating: 9/10

BRISTOL DE MAI (Jockey: Daryl Jacob; Coach: Nigel Twiston-Davies)

Recent form: F34-22

He ran well in third place behind Al Boum Photo last year, but he doesn't appear to have improved this year as he has since suffered losses from Kemboy, Lostintranslation and most recently Santini on this course. Probably playing for lesser money again at best. Rating: 4/10

CHRIS 'DREAM (Jockey: Aidan Coleman; Coach: Henry De Bromhead)

Recent form: 15-P11

Get in the race in good shape, with handicap wins at Navan and a Grade 2 at Gowran Park. Definitely a kind of upgrade, but so far he's found wanting (bad) in his three attempts at the highest level, including heavy defeats by Delta Work and Lostintranslation, and endurance isn't assured. Rating: 4/10

Clan Des Obeaux ran to win King George at Kempton by a wide margin



CLAN DES OBEAUX (Jockey: Harry Cobden; Coach: Paul Nicholls)

Recent form: 152-21

He secured a second win for King George at Kempton on boxing day by hitting Cyrname to submit, but there are question marks on that form with second place, a clear non-player and Lostintranslation hating every minute of the run. He looked like he wasn't staying last year when he was fifth in this race and nothing to suggest it will be different in 2020, although his coach is confident he will climb the hill. Rating: 5/10

DELTA WORK (Jockey: Mark Walsh; Coach: Gordon Elliott)

Recent form: 3-1411

Another strong arrow in the Irish arc for this year's Gold Cup, winning three of the four Grade 1 races since he was hampered while trying to challenge Topofthegame in the RSA Chase 2019. A definitive contender, but he could be vulnerable to something with a better twist of the foot: if it's real hard work he'll be right there pitching. Rating: 7/10

ELEGANT ESCAPE (Jockey: Jonjo O & # 39; Neill Jr; Coach: Colin Tizzard)

Recent form: 6-236P

Dour stayer who will likely return home up the hill, but very unlikely to be close enough to challenge and could even fight to improve to sixth place last year, given that his form has slowed significantly in recent months from a third at Ladbrokes Trophy. Rating: 2/10

Kemboy (L) challenges Delta Work (C) and Presenting Percy (R) in a Dublin Chase thriller in Leopardstown in February



KEMBOY (Jockey: Patrick Mullins; Coach: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: U1-142

Brilliant winner at Aintree and Punchestown after falling on the first fence in last year's Gold Cup, but Delta Work has defeated him twice this season. Jumping has also been a problem in those two losses when he has consistently lost ground when turning left, which will be a problem again if he does something similar here. I would prefer the soil to be as good as possible. Rating: 6/10

LOST TRANSLATION (Jockey: Robbie Power; Coach: Colin Tizzard)

Recent form: 11-21P

I had some great battles with Defi Du Seuil last season before stepping up on travel, starting with beating RSA winner Topofthegame in Aintree. Progress stopped when it stopped at King George, but that speed test (right-handed) didn't seem to adapt and it jumped terribly. Going back to his Haydock form and 2019 would put him in conflict and there's no reason to think Kempton was anything other than an aberration: He wouldn't have minded seeing the stable runners perform better this week, though. Rating: 10/10

Monalee could lead the field a long way, but will she resist his resistance?



MONALEE (Jockey: Rachael Blackmore; Coach: Henry De Bromhead)

Recent form: 14-P32

He threw a cookie when Delta Work just beat him up in an exciting Savills Chase finale right after Christmas. Pretty consistent guy, but you have a feeling this trip will overstretch his endurance. Rating: 5/10

INTRODUCING PERCY (Jockey: Davy Russell; Coach: Pat Kelly)

Recent form: 18-353

He was talked about as a future Gold Cup winner when he beat Monalee in impressive fashion at the RSA Chase 2018, but he has not progressed as expected and his only win since arriving in a Grade 2 hurdle more than 12 years ago. months. Twice beaten by Delta Work and Kemboy this season and now it's turning into something of a disappointment. Rating: 5/10

REAL STEEL (Jockey: Bryan Hughes; Coach: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: -1141P

It seems like a strange call to go about this on the Ryanair, but who am I to argue with the Master of Closutton? This one has a lot of way to win, but it's all about much shorter trips and I'm not convinced that an endurance test is what you want. Pass. Rating: 2/10

Santini is Nicky Henderson's challenger for the Gold Cup



SANTINI (Jockey: Nico de Boinville; Coach: Nicky Henderson)

Recent form: 132-11

He moved to the forefront of the market for this after beating Bristol De Mai at Cotswold Chase here in January, making some prodigious jumps before being neglected in the closing stages. He may be a little lazy in his runs, which is a concern, but he will surely go uphill and should be in the lurch. Rating: 8/10

VERDICT:

A fascinating Gold Cup to end this week's Grade 1 action with many horses with a chance. It is unusual to select someone who was last detained, but I am willing to forgive. LOST IN TRANSLATION for that clunker and securing the award for 2018 winning coach Colin Tizzard, although his horses have not been in top shape this week so far. Reigning champion Al Boum Photo should go very well in his repeat attempt, while Santini can also run a great race and claim some money ahead of second season co-worker Delta Work.