Cheltenham Festival: Defi Du Seuil had 'no enthusiasm' during Champion Chase | Racing news

Chase's favorite champion, Defi Du Seuil, showed & # 39; not enthusiasm & # 39; during his hugely disappointing career at the Cheltenham Festival function on Wednesday.

Philip Hobbs' stable star entered the Grade 1 race as a 2/5 favorite in the absence of his two main rivals Altior and Chacun Pour Soi due to injury.

But he was only able to finish fourth of the remaining five riders as Politologue made up for a series of good races at the Festival by winning the two-mile championship for the first time.

"That was not him," said Hobbs.

"He never really traveled. He seems fine afterward, but Barry thought there was no enthusiasm there."

"Everything has been going so well this season so far, he won all three of his races and was in good form at home, so this happens. It is very disappointing. We will have to re-evaluate him."

For Geraghty, it was a rare setback for the week as he had already led Epatante to victory in Champion Hurdle and was imperative in bringing Champ home in the RSA Chase.

He added: "He was never really going. I was trying to help him, but I knew from the end of the penultimate time that the game was over."

"Okay, but for no obvious reason, he just didn't act, but he will have other days. He's still a magnificent horse. I'm sure there's a lot more fun with him."

"All credit to the winner, it was the last horse Defi passed here in November, he is a high class horse and he has been competitive in all of these races for years and had his day."