Cheltenham Festival day four tips: Santini can find the gold for Nicky Henderson | Racing News

I said to myself when SANTINI (9/2 with Sky Bet) crossed the line at the RSA Chase last season we just saw the 2020 Gold Cup winner Cheltenham and 12 months later, I'm still singing a lot from the same hymn sheet.

The rookies who stayed last season have proven to be a first-class group that leaves Al Boum's favorite photo, who has yet to jump as a Gold Cup winner, vulnerable in terms of defending his crown.

The Santini season has been built until now.

His victory in the Cotswold Chase, beating the third Bristol De Mai last year, was a truly run affair that caused many of his rivals to gasp to return home.

It was a real test on the trip and Santini came out with his enhanced reputation, walking away from the horse-style Nigel Twiston-Davies racer who will relish the Gold Cup endurance exhaustion test. I am paddling confidently in his chances. with bets each way, as Sky Bet is paying the top five spots as long as 10 or more runners are going to post.

Backing up the French-bred runners in four-year races is an angle that always makes my juices flow. The bred in the English Channel are notoriously precocious and the two juvenile breeds at Cheltenham bring positive numbers for horse followers who started their careers in France. Nine of the last 16 winners of the Fred Winter marked the French box, while three of the last five winners of the Triumph Hurdle had the same profile.

Santini ridden by Nico De Boinville on his way to victory in Paddy Power Cotswold Chase



Raised in French ALONE (3/1 with Sky Bet) became Britain's top-rated rookie after earning a mark of 157 for his 13th win at the Grade Two Adonis Hurdle in his debut for Paul Nicholls and although his price is low enough I think he is the winner Triumph's most likely at 1:30 with improvements to come. Goshen seems like a supremely talented horse, but he is inconceivable at prices due to his exuberant nature and gradual lack of experience. Allmankind certainly brings stronger affirmations than Goshen and has a course shape to its name, but it just might be quite special.

The County Hurdle at 2:10 is a race in which the first thing gamblers should look for is the ability of a horse to travel hard out of rhythm. Surprisingly, 21 of the last 22 races in this game have been won by holding horses due to the long, strenuous stretch where riders press the button too early during the two-mile obstacle course.

The trained Willie Mullins BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP (1/16 with Sky Bet – paying six places) is an incomplete jumper, but she is a classy mare, as seen by her exploits on the floor where she finished second in Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot. His last race at Leopardstown was an impressive effort. She traveled with her usual enthusiasm and perhaps hit her forehead too early since she was mugged late and slightly hampered when she finished fifth. Expect some tough times on wood, but that doesn't bother me in a race where jumping isn't really the most important attribute. It seems like a fantastic bet with Sky Bet paying six places each way.

The Irish dominated the final at the Neptune Investments Novices Hurdle on Wednesday and are backed to do the same at the Albert Bartlett at 2:50. Thyme Hill is Britain's top hope, but it seems woefully short on the market for what it has accomplished, plus Phillip Hobbs' backyard has not shot this week.

I like the profile of JANIDIL (12/1 with Sky Bet) for the Mullins shipyard in that he is a rookie of the second season who has been there and has done it in the company of the disabled. Six of the last 15 winners of this contest have had an extra season as rookies and that experience is crucial in a race of this nature that is not weak-hearted. The selection featured a strong finishing section when it was screwed on at Fairyhouse in December and it looks like it will savor this test.

Greaneteen could be miles away from the handicap in the Grand Annual at 4:50, but its price makes it easy to let it win. I prefer to take the side of a horse that has been there and has done it in this type of race, so CROCO BAY (1/25 with Sky Bet) will carry my cash as he makes an offer to return consecutively at the age of 13. His recent career at Doncaster showed that the fire is still burning and he always saves his best race of the season for the Cheltenham Festival.

Stakeout plan:

Discipline is absolutely key to making the Festival hopefully profitable and enjoyable. Four days of play on words is hard work and the emotions will run high and low on the Cheltenham roller coaster. Stick to your plan, just bet what you can afford to lose and never chase after taking a bad hit. With all the excitement building, it's easy to forget to enjoy the show. It is one more year before everything starts again; remember to enjoy the trip.